Home Lifestyle Outdoors

I visited Brechin Castle’s hidden walled garden – what’s my verdict?

The 13-acre sloping garden is considered by many as one of the finest private gardens in Scotland. 

Gayle at Brechin Castle's hidden walled garden - and the lily pond during sunny weather. Images: Brechin Castle Centre/ Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

I’m scoffing a delicious fruit scone and sipping a cup of coffee while the rain hammers down outside.

When it turns to a misty drizzle, I pick up my brolly and venture forth.

I’m at Brechin Castle’s shiny new tearoom, housed inside the head gardener’s cottage.

It’s beautifully decorated with gorgeous wallpaper and vintage porcelain chinaware, and there’s a vast array of mouth-watering home bakes on offer.

Dalhousie Estates – which owns Brechin Castle – has opened the historic walled garden for a trial period until the end of September.

Brechin Castle's stunning walled garden. Image: Supplied.
Those who pop along for a tour of the garden are encouraged to enjoy a brew and a sweet treat as part of a special offer.

Fresh air, glorious gardens, coffee and cake? Who could resist?

Walled garden open until end of September

As I head out through double doors and on to the “cherry lawn”, I’m struck by the fact I’ve never been here before.

The walled garden does open to the public on the odd day throughout the year, as part of special “open garden” schemes, but these are rare.

But from now until September 30, from Thursday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm, it’s there to be explored by everyone who wishes.

The lily pond - in kinder weather - inside Brechin Castle's walled garden.
The lily pond – in kinder weather – inside Brechin Castle’s walled garden. Image: Supplied.

The 13-acre sloping garden is considered by many as one of the finest private gardens in Scotland and there’s just so much to see in this natural oasis.

I’m no garden expert, but it’s pretty pleasing to wander among stunning floral displays, beneath towering, majestic trees, some of which are hundreds of years old, and along secluded, meandering pathways.

Inside Brechin Castle's walled garden.
Inside Brechin Castle’s walled garden. Image: Supplied.

The lily pond is a highlight as far as I’m concerned, as are the cute cherubs that line the stone steps.

I enjoy posing with one for a selfie.

There’s a surprise round every corner, whether the uniquely-curving walls, curious topiary hedges, ornaments, stone urns, or stunning rhododendrons and azaleas.

Gayle poses with a statue of a cherub.
Gayle poses with a statue of a cherub. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

And, fun fact, some of the slabs used around the walled garden supposedly hail from the old Edzell railway station.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s raining – although of course my photos would’ve been much nicer had it been sunny, hence I’ve included some provided by Brechin Castle Centre.

A sunny day at Brechin Castle’s walled garden and tearoom. Image: Supplied.

It’s wonderful to simply stroll the paths using your senses. And as a friend once told me: “You’re not made of sugar; you won’t melt in the rain.” Wise words indeed!

Historic walled garden

Designed by Alexander Edward and largely constructed in 1777 after his death, the walled garden sits in 50 acres of planted parkland linked to Brechin Castle, which is the family seat of the Ramsay clan.

Its main purpose was to supply food to the castle, but these days it offers a seasonal display year round.

Gayle sniffs some stunning flowers inside Brechin Castle’s walled garden. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for a magnificently clipped yew hedge on the south side of a lawn that was planted in 1925.

Another yew hedge at the main entrance is said to have grown so tall during the Second World War with the men away to fight and nobody to cut it back.

The curved walls around the walled garden are pretty cool, too. The unique, undulating shape forms a heart-shaped layout if you look closely.

One of the many surprises inside Brechin Castle's walled garden. Image: Supplied by Brechin Castle Centre.
One of the many surprises inside Brechin Castle’s walled garden. Image: Supplied by Brechin Castle Centre.

The wall on the north-east side is thought to date from 1711, which is around the same time that Brechin Castle was completed.

One of two cedars planted around 250 years ago still stands on a slope, and you’ll also spot acers, which look at their most awesome in autumn.

Special rhododendrons

There’s a species of rhododendron grown in the green that’s named after Lady Dalhousie, the wife of the Governor General of India in the mid-19th Century.

You could easily spend a few hours exploring the garden’s various nooks and crannies, and I highly recommend popping into the tearoom.

A bee hoovers up some pollen from a flower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It was traditionally used as a private tearoom by the family and their guests – including the Queen Mother herself!

It only opened to the public this month following recent renovations.

Get along while you can, come rain or shine.

Gayle enjoys coffee and a scone at Brechin Castle's newly restored tearoom.
Gayle enjoys coffee and a scone at Brechin Castle’s newly restored tearoom. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
  • Entry to the walled garden and a drink and sweet treat in the tearoom is £13 per adult.
  • Enjoy a hot or cold drink, plus a range of freshly made tray bakes, pastries, biscuits and sandwiches. Fresh strawberries and cream are also available.
  • You’ll find the walled garden inside the grounds of Brechin Castle.

Conversation