Searching for the secret smugglers’ cave of Kinkell in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Searching for the secret smugglers’ cave of Kinkell in Fife

Gayle embarks on a muddy adventure in her mission to find Kinkell Cave.

Gayle explores Kinkell Cave in Fife
Gayle explores Kinkell Cave in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

It was a calm, although chilly, Friday afternoon when I set off to walk along the Fife coast.

I hadn’t made a firm plan as to where exactly I’d go, or what I was aiming for.

I’d had enough of the festive indulgence and really just wanted to blow off some cobwebs.

I left my car at the Castle Course golf links – two miles down the coast from St Andrews, and closed for the winter.

The bizarre Rock and Spindle
The bizarre Rock and Spindle. Image: Steve Brown.

From there, I found a path leading down towards rugged cliff tops, and stopped to enjoy one of the coastline’s most panoramic views – of the Rock and Spindle.

What is the Rock and Spindle?

The impressive stack (the rock) has, at its base, a structure that resembles a spinning wheel, made from twisted basalt columns.

A castle once stood on a brae near the Rock and Spindle, and it’s said that William Wallace killed three Englishmen who’d taken refuge there.

I pottered around the bizarre rock formation for a bit, and then headed south to explore a couple of lovely sandy beaches.

Gayle above the Rock and Spindle
Gayle above the Rock and Spindle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It was around this time, as I gazed out to sea, that I remembered a friend telling me about a ‘secret smugglers’ cave’ he often visited down this neck of the woods.

How easy is it to find Kinkell Cave?

Could I discover the cave for myself? He had warned me that it was “tricky” to find, and that clambering over slippery rocks would be involved.

I decided to give it a bash, and headed north, towards St Andrews.

A happy Highland cow does his bit for conservation grazing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

As I strolled, I came across a friendly Highland cow grazing peacefully near the shore.

He’s owned by the Fyfe family of Kinkell Byre, whose vision is to create a rewilded landscape, with free-roaming animals acting as “conservation grazers”.

Watch you don’t slip

After around 10 minutes I left the coastal path and headed down onto a beach.

I then climbed over a series of sharp – and extremely slippery – rocks, splashing my legs with water from a seaweedy pool.

The beach Gayle dropped down onto using a rope. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Reaching a craggy outcrop overhanging another beautiful beach, I spotted a flimsy looking rope.

I grabbed hold of this and gingerly lowered myself down onto the sand below.

I had a strong feeling that the cave must be close at hand, and this spurred me on.

Gayle hauls herself up to the cave using this rope.
Gayle hauls herself up to the cave using this rope. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

My friend had told me I’d need to climb over “about three sets of jagged rocks” and look for a “rope hanging down from a muddy slope in bushes”.

It wasn’t long before I spotted the slope, and boy, was it muddy – and steep!

I cursed myself for wearing good jeans and began hauling myself up the incline using various trees and bushes, and then, the rope.

What an adventure!

Once I’d scrambled my way to the top, the cave, which is completely hidden from view below, revealed itself.

What’s the history of the cave?

And what a cave it is! It’s enormous – about 15 feet wide and 80 feet long.

It took a moment for my eyes to adjust to the darkness, and I moved slowly towards the back of the dank cavern.

Gayle at the mouth of Kinkell Cave
Gayle at the mouth of Kinkell Cave. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

When the cave was excavated in 1913, beds of sea shells were found, with winkles, whelks and limpets in abundance.

This indicated it had been occupied at some time by primitive people who existed on such food as could be found along the shore.

Excavators also found a rich haul of bones and fragments of boars’ tusks.

A slab of red sandstone was also found buried on the floor, with incised crosses and the figure of monk or a hermit.

The entrance to Kinkell Cave
The entrance to Kinkell Cave. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Archaeologists discovered Roman pottery from the second century AD including the handle of a bronze jug, a piece of Samian ware, and two fragments of ‘coarse’ red stoneware.

Who lived in the cave?

This led them to conclude that the cave was inhabited in the Roman period, and again during the Celtic Early Christian period.

Later, according to local tradition, it served as a place of refuge for Covenanters.

Today, it bears no trace of any carvings, probably due to the fact that the sandstone roof is gradually flaking off.

Inside Kinkell Cave.
Inside Kinkell Cave. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The cave is sometimes referred to as the ‘smugglers’ cave’. But where’s the evidence?

Fife Council archaeologist Douglas Speirs told me there are traces, now largely buried by a soil slip, of a wall that enclosed the mouth of the cave.

“This is likely 18th or 19th Century and may very well be connected with the illicit use of the cave in terms of smuggling,” he said.

“This was extremely common in Fife. Everyone was trying to evade the excise man.”

Great hideaway for a hermit

It’s likely that all Fife’s caves were used to a limited extent during the Bronze and Iron Ages, added Douglas.

But it’s from the early to the later medieval period when they saw the most use.

Why is that? “Because early medieval Christianity had a particular interest in the emulation of the life of Christ and particularly his interest in solitude and contemplation,” he explained.

“Consequently, from the 8th to the 14th Centuries, Fife’s coastal caves were commonly used by Christian hermits seeking solitude.”

Ca’ canny as you exit!

Kinkell Cave is certainly a magical place: I was reluctant to leave. And to be honest, the prospect of the rope and muddy descent didn’t appeal.

Not surprisingly, I slipped on my backside, skidded awkwardly on the mud ‘slide’, and ripped my jeans.

So if you do attempt to follow in my footsteps, please be careful – and don’t wear your best clothes!

The Fife coastline is popular among walkers.
The Fife coastline is popular among walkers. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

A wee bit further north is the Maiden Rock, another brilliant example of a sea stack.

It likely got its name from the fact it stands isolated from the cliffs.

I left that stack for another day of discovery, and made my way back to the car.

I only wished I’d had a spare pair of jeans to change into!

More from Outdoors

Gayle Ritchie meets TV star Paul Murton at the Meikleour Arms in Perthshire.
TV star Paul Murton talks salmon, sourdough and his signature hemp hat in Perthshire
TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season from a boat on the River Tay.
TV star Paul Murton opens River Tay salmon season and reveals moment he caught…
Tribe Yarns founder Milli Abrams, 48, is training to row solo across the Atlantic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pittenweem knitter Milli Abrams will be smallest woman in World's Toughest Row
Gayle explores the Bunnet Stane in Fife.
Fife's Bunnet Stane: Tales of heartbreak and murder at curious rock formation
Gayle visits atmospheric Dunino Den in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What did I find at enigmatic Dunino Den in Fife?
Katy Anderson of Forestry and Land Scotland helps to release some of Loch Ard Forest's newest residents. Image: Beaver Trust
Beavers are rebuilding their home and their reputation in the Trossachs
Retired Tayside wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart, 77, at home in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Methven man once called the UK's 'foremost wildlife detective' isn't letting retirement stop…
Gayle explores John Knox's Pulpit in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What's the story behind the strange Fife outcrop known as John Knox's Pulpit?
St Andrews university
Old Course Hotel, Jigger Inn and Fisher & Donaldson - 21 St Andrews landmarks…
Glenshee Ski Centre managing director David Farquharson. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Glenshee boss says fickle weather and lack of funding won't dampen upcoming ski season

Conversation