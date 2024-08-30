Inverkeithing musician pays tribute to hometown in heartfelt new single Kingdom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverkeithing musician pays tribute to hometown in heartfelt new single Kingdom

Band Broken by Rock are set to release Kingdom, written by Alan Clarke in homage to Inverkeithing.

Alan Clarke performing with Broken by Rock bandmates, Andrew Clarke and Derek McKee. Image: Alan Clarke.
By Sahar Jafferbhoy

Fifer-led rock trio Broken by Rock are set to release a new single inspired by frontman Alan Clarke’s childhood in 1980s Inverkeithing.

“Kingdom is really sort of a reflection of me growing up and dreaming about the future,” explains Alan.

He and bandmates Andrew Clarke and Derek McKee have full time jobs but in their spare time continue to enjoy making and producing music together.

Their latest song Kingdom is, Alan describes, “just very real, its very simple”.

‘I’m from the Kingdom, I just don’t live there anymore’

The lyrics to the song hold a lot of meaning for Alan.

“I lost my dad just over a year ago, my mum couldn’t stay in the family home anymore and so we had to sell,” he says.

“It was a tough process selling the home that had been in our family for over 40 years.”

This experience inspired Alan to write Kingdom. He explains the feeling of having, “a connection to a place as you grow up and eventually losing that bit of connection”.

Alan’s wife Rachel and son Ben will join the ban on stage at their next gig. Image: Supplied.

It is not something specific to Inverkeithing but something he thinks, “that most people go through.”

Although Alan has moved away from Fife and his direct link to Inverkeithing has been lost, the lyrics, ‘I’m from the Kingdom’, encapsulate the permanent association he has with his hometown.

Alan still has a ‘real connection’ with Inverkeithing

Alan’s passion for music began when he was a young kid growing up in Fife. It is something that has stuck with him as he moved from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh to Glasgow.

When growing up he “we would spend time reading music magazines and taping music off the radio”.

Broken By Rock have released a new single about Inverkeithing. Image: Supplied.

He was also in a band in high school. They would record music in his parent’s basement.

“I think it (Fife) was a really fertile environment for learning to play and enjoy music,” he observes.

Cousins Alan and Andrew’s previous band East Coast Defectors inspired the band name Broken by Rock. Their band would play such loud music that Alan ultimately developed tinnitus.

Their new band name emerged when Alan joked that he “had been broken by rock”.

In it for the music, not the money

And making music is still a family affair for Broken by Rock.

The band’s last single Popstars (named BBC Radio Scotland’s single of the week) was accompanied by a music video featuring lots of family members and friends.

“That was a lot of fun,” says Alan, who reveals his son Ben and wife Rachel may even join the band on stage at their next gig.

“When we’d have house parties when the kids were younger, we’d call it T in the Kitchen.

“We’re not in it to get famous or make money – this is just purely for the music.

“One of our songs is about working in a video store in the 1980s, and one is even about David Hasselhoff!”

Kingdom will be released on August 30 by Last Night from Glasgow and be available to stream on all platforms. It is the band’s second song this year recorded at Post Electric Studios in Edinburgh.

Broken by Rock will perform Kingdom live for the first time on August 31 at Nice and Sleazy, Glasgow.

