Dundee’s surprise top scorer in 2024 compares Owen Beck and Luke McCowan deliveries to Charlie Adam

The Dark Blues have scored 11 goals since the turn of the year - the unlikely hero with most reveals his secret.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate Jordan McGhee's winner against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee have an unlikely top goalscorer in 2024.

Eleven strikes have found the net for the Dark Blues since the new year kicked into gear.

But the top scorer this year is not a striker.

It’s not a midfielder.

It’s not Amadou Bakayoko, it’s not Luke McCowan or Lyall Cameron or Michael Mellon.

All have contributed and helped Dundee maintain their place in the top six.

Dundee celebrate their late winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
But the top goal-getter in dark blue in 2024 is none other than Jordan McGhee.

Over his four-and-a-half years at the club, the 27-year-old has been a dependable figure in a range of positions.

And he’s always chipped in with goals, too, whether from centre-back, full-back or box-to-box midfielder.

This season he has nailed down the slot on the right side of Tony Docherty’s defence.

‘Eye for goal’

Since the turn of the year he’s started to top his performances with goals – notching three in his last six games.

“Since I was young I have always had an eye for goal,” McGhee said.

“I always seem to have a wee purple patch during the season and hopefully it continues.

McGhee finds the corner with a fine header. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
“It was a massive win. I thought we performed really well on Sunday.

“We had loads of chances, they had a few blocks on the line and we got our just rewards at the end.  It felt great, celebrating with the fans.

“It had been a long time coming.”

McGhee’s secret

McGhee is now chasing down his career best tally of five goals in a season.

That came in 2020/21 as he moved into a central midfield position and teamed up to devastating effect with skipper Charlie Adam in the Championship.

Adam played the passes and McGhee made the runs. Dundee won promotion.

Jordan McGhee celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers as Dundee headed for promotion in 2021. Image: SNS

McGhee referenced that partnership with the former Scotland, Liverpool and Stoke man after his latest goal – a last-minute winner against St Johnstone.

And he says his attitude when the likes of Owen Beck or Luke McCowan find space is the same as when Adam was in the team.

He gets on his bike and gets into the box.

That timing has been used to great effect this year – curling in a fine goal at Tynecastle from a Bakayoko knock-down, a perfect run to the back post to meet a McCowan cross and, on Sunday, heading home Beck’s centre to win the game for his team.

McGhee explained: “We practice that in training and you know when people like Owen, Luke and Lyall (Cameron) find space – even going back to somebody of the quality of Charlie Adam – that if you make that run they will find you nine times out of 10.

McGhee thanks Owen Beck for the assist. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“That seems to be happening and long may it continue.

“That is where Becks has been outstanding since he has come in.

“All the boys have come in and performed and been brilliant to a man.

“We need to keep it up.”

If McGhee keeps up his self-described purple patch, he’ll be chasing down the top scorers before we know it.

And helping Dundee to a top-six finish in the process.

Conversation