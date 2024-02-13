Man, 65, in hospital after serious assault in Auchterarder

A 65-year-old man was left in hospital after a serious assault in Auchterarder.

The man was attacked on High Street in the Perthshire town around 5.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police have now launched an appeal for information.

Detective Constable Mark Chance said: “It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to this man.

Area ‘would have been busy’ at time of Auchterarder serious assault

“The area is likely to have been busy at the time and I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV of the High Street area around the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2629 of Saturday February 10.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.