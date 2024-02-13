Man, 65, in hospital after serious assault in Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 65, in hospital after serious assault in Auchterarder

Police say the area would have been busy at the time of the attack.

By Ben MacDonald
A man was assaulted on Auchterarder High Street
High Street in Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

A 65-year-old man was left in hospital after a serious assault in Auchterarder.

The man was attacked on High Street in the Perthshire town around 5.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police have now launched an appeal for information.

Detective Constable Mark Chance said: “It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to this man.

Area ‘would have been busy’ at time of Auchterarder serious assault

“The area is likely to have been busy at the time and I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV of the High Street area around the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2629 of Saturday February 10.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Perth & Kinross

A alternative view of MacDonald Arms. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Perthshire village pub that closed less than a year ago could be lost forever
2
The Horn Milk Bar, a popular stop on the A90 near Perth
Police probe assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth
Left to right: Diane Brown, Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch outside Provender Brown in Perth.
Perth deli changes hands after 19 years as couple behind Fife shop take over
Exterior of rooftop terrace at Knowehead Penthouse Apartments.
Owner and neighbours in limbo as Perth hot tub holiday flat decision delayed
Louise Lyon, right, with baby Olivia and partner Steven Nicol.
Pitlochry mum in labour stranded on flooded A9 during storm
Errol Sunday market traders throwing their flat caps in the air outside the main market building at Errol Airfield
Flat cap tribute to Errol Market boss who raised thousands for cancer charities
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife, Stirling and Perth applying new ban?
11
The M90 near Glenfarg.
Nearly 7 weeks of overnight roadworks on M90 near Glenfarg get under way
A quick selfie during the parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Perth celebrates Chinese New Year in style
Simon Hughes.
Inspiration behind new members-only gym in Crieff revealed