Dundee student accommodation plans approved despite raft of objections

Plans for more student accommodation in Dundee have been approved by councillors despite a raft of objections.

The proposal for a five-storey building of 98 studio apartments on Douglas Street was unanimously backed by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday.

The application, submitted by Glenmore Student Property, will see an existing warehouse demolished and redeveloped.

Glenmore is also behind already approved plans for student accommodation at 56 Brown Street, which is immediately east of the Douglas Street site.

This £20 million development will see 152 new flats built and its construction is nearing completion.

It’s planned the Douglas Street accommodation will operate as an extension of 56 Brown Street, sharing facilities and amenities.

Locals critical of plans

However, the proposals have attracted criticism from the local community with 15 letters submitted to Dundee City Council objecting to the plans.

Tristan Button, manager of the nearby Dundee Music Studios, said: “I don’t even feel like the block that has been built should have been – but it has.

“Now another one is being built and it all goes against the planning policy for the area.

“I think that if you want to go ahead and put student flats there that’s fine – but you need to change the planning policy.

“This is not in accordance with the development plan.”

Development plan

Council chiefs admitted the proposals do not fully comply with the local authority’s own development plan, but argued that there were significant reasons to justify approving the bid.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development, said: “There are a number of arguments that have led officers to the conclusion this development is acceptable – despite not being fully in accordance with the development plan.

“So that might be the demand for student accommodation that exists within the city and the advantages of this site being close to both higher education institutions.

“It’s a site that’s vacant at the moment and bringing a new development in here would be a positive regeneration of a brownfield site.

“So for those reasons, we have come to the conclusion that it’s a recommendation we would be happy to support.”

Committee convener Will Dawson added: “Having listened to the deputations this evening and read the objections, I get where the deputations coming from.

“But I think we are in a changing scenario in relation to some industrial uses within areas.

“So having given it my consideration, I’m more than happy to move the recommendation which is for approval.”

The application was unanimously approved by councillors.