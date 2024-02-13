Dundee student accommodation plans approved despite raft of objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee student accommodation plans approved despite raft of objections

The plans will see an existing warehouse on Douglas Street demolished and the site redeveloped into student flats.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Douglas Street student accommodation plans. Image: CAG Architects.
Douglas Street student accommodation plans. Image: CAG Architects.

Plans for more student accommodation in Dundee have been approved by councillors despite a raft of objections.

The proposal for a five-storey building of 98 studio apartments on Douglas Street was unanimously backed by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday.

The application, submitted by Glenmore Student Property, will see an existing warehouse demolished and redeveloped.

Glenmore is also behind already approved plans for student accommodation at 56 Brown Street, which is immediately east of the Douglas Street site.

This £20 million development will see 152 new flats built and its construction is nearing completion.

It’s planned the Douglas Street accommodation will operate as an extension of 56 Brown Street, sharing facilities and amenities.

Locals critical of plans

However, the proposals have attracted criticism from the local community with 15 letters submitted to Dundee City Council objecting to the plans.

Tristan Button, manager of the nearby Dundee Music Studios, said: “I don’t even feel like the block that has been built should have been – but it has.

An artists' impression of a new £19.9 million student accommodation development in Dundee city centre..
An artists’ impression of a new £19.9 million student accommodation development on Brown Street. Image: Maven Capital Partners.

“Now another one is being built and it all goes against the planning policy for the area.

“I think that if you want to go ahead and put student flats there that’s fine – but you need to change the planning policy.

“This is not in accordance with the development plan.”

Development plan

Council chiefs admitted the proposals do not fully comply with the local authority’s own development plan, but argued that there were significant reasons to justify approving the bid.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development, said: “There are a number of arguments that have led officers to the conclusion this development is acceptable – despite not being fully in accordance with the development plan.

Site for new student accommodation on Douglas Street.
Site for new student accommodation on Douglas Street. Image: CAG Architects

“So that might be the demand for student accommodation that exists within the city and the advantages of this site being close to both higher education institutions.

“It’s a site that’s vacant at the moment and bringing a new development in here would be a positive regeneration of a brownfield site.

“So for those reasons, we have come to the conclusion that it’s a recommendation we would be happy to support.”

Committee convener Will Dawson added: “Having listened to the deputations this evening and read the objections, I get where the deputations coming from.

“But I think we are in a changing scenario in relation to some industrial uses within areas.

Committee convener Will Dawson.
Committee convener Will Dawson. Image: DC Thomson.

“So having given it my consideration, I’m more than happy to move the recommendation which is for approval.”

The application was unanimously approved by councillors.

More from Dundee

Tracy Todd with her daughter Jaydee Martin.
Daughter's heartfelt tribute to 'number one mum' after body found in Dundee
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Bell Street green travel hub plans Picture shows; Bell Street green travel hub plans . N/A. Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Bell Street car park set to close from March as new images reveal green…
10
Body found in search for missing woman Tracy Todd
Body found in search for missing Dundee mum, 56
East Dock Street links Dundee city centre to Broughty Ferry
Stretch of Dundee road set for 12 nights of roadworks
Daniel Blake and an accomplice staged the Broughty Ferry ram-raid. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.
Broughty Ferry Premier store ram-raider jailed for 18 months
A US Air Force jet spotted flying over Dundee.
US Air Force makes 'incredible noise' over Dundee as jet heard flying over city
4
Police close roads Mill o Mains
Water rescue unit called to police incident in Dundee
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Couple battered Dundee stranger for single scratch card and gold chain
The doorbell footage shows Tracy Todd walking through Mill o' Mains before she went missing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows last sighting of missing Dundee mum as family 'incredibly worried'
Graham Stupart.
Drill-wielding Peaky Blinders fan threatened Dundee fancy dress shop staff over Tommy Shelby cardboard…

Conversation