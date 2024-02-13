VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows last sighting of missing Dundee mum as family ‘incredibly worried’

Doorbell footage has shown the last known sighting of missing Dundee mum Tracy Todd.

The 56-year-old has not been seen since she left her home in Mill o’ Mains on Friday evening.

Her family have shared the clip, filmed on a doorbell camera, with The Courier in the hope it might help track Tracy down.

It comes as family and friends are carrying out searches in the north of Dundee on Tuesday.

Tracy Todd: Missing Dundee woman’s family carrying out searches

Daughter Jaydee Martin, 18, who made a plea on Monday for her mum to get in touch, says she hopes sharing the clip may help jog someone’s memory.

She said: “I am trying to stay calm but this is getting incredibly worrying.

“I’m beginning to lose hope the longer this is going on but I’m just praying we find my mum soon.

“I really thought she would come home on Monday and I was really upset when she didn’t.

“I was out in the dark looking last night but it was hopeless.”

Jaydee says Tuesday’s searches are concentrating on the Kirkton, Caird Park, Claverhouse and Trottick areas.

She said: “The CCTV footage shows her walking through the park and football pitches at Mill o’ Mains so it gives a little idea of what direction she was headed in.

“The weather was really cold last night and it’s also been wet so I’m really worried that she’s outside without any shelter.”

Jaydee added: “We are so grateful to everyone who is out looking for her, it’s hard to know how to thank everyone.

“I am just hoping that we find my mum.”

Tracy is described as around 5ft tall with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, tan boots and a long black hooded puffer jacket.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said “Tracy’s family are growing concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1464 of Sunday February 11.