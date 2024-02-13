VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows last sighting of missing Dundee mum as family ‘incredibly worried’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows last sighting of missing Dundee mum as family ‘incredibly worried’

Tracy Todd, 56, has not been seen since Friday evening.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Doorbell footage has shown the last known sighting of missing Dundee mum Tracy Todd.

The 56-year-old has not been seen since she left her home in Mill o’ Mains on Friday evening.

Her family have shared the clip, filmed on a doorbell camera, with The Courier in the hope it might help track Tracy down.

It comes as family and friends are carrying out searches in the north of Dundee on Tuesday.

Tracy Todd: Missing Dundee woman’s family carrying out searches

Daughter Jaydee Martin, 18, who made a plea on Monday for her mum to get in touch, says she hopes sharing the clip may help jog someone’s memory.

She said: “I am trying to stay calm but this is getting incredibly worrying.

“I’m beginning to lose hope the longer this is going on but I’m just praying we find my mum soon.

“I really thought she would come home on Monday and I was really upset when she didn’t.

“I was out in the dark looking last night but it was hopeless.”

Tracy pictured in 2022 and a still from the doorbell footage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplie
missing woman Tracy Todd
Tracy has not been seen since Friday evening. Image: Jaydee Martin

Jaydee says Tuesday’s searches are concentrating on the Kirkton, Caird Park, Claverhouse and Trottick areas.

She said: “The CCTV footage shows her walking through the park and football pitches at Mill o’ Mains so it gives a little idea of what direction she was headed in.

“The weather was really cold last night and it’s also been wet so I’m really worried that she’s outside without any shelter.”

Jaydee added: “We are so grateful to everyone who is out looking for her, it’s hard to know how to thank everyone.

“I am just hoping that we find my mum.”

missing Dundee woman
Tracy with daughter Jaydee. Image: Jaydee Martin

Tracy is described as around 5ft tall with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, tan boots and a long black hooded puffer jacket.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said “Tracy’s family are growing concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1464 of Sunday February 11.

