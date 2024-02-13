LEE WILKIE: Major goal, major moment for Dundee while anger towards referee totally justified

Dundee’s victory over St Johnstone on Sunday was a major moment in their season.

A major moment for manager Tony Docherty.

And a major moment for the squad of players.

Jordan McGhee was the man for that moment with a brilliantly-timed header.

After a run of just one win in seven league games, this victory was badly-needed.

And the pressure was on the Dark Blues.

Behind to St Johnstone heading into the final 20 minutes at home, the Perth side were set to leapfrog Dundee in the Premiership table.

Had that happened and considering the nature of the season so far for both teams – Dundee impressing in their first season back in the top flight and St Johnstone really struggling at times – questions would start to be asked of this Dens squad and their manager.

Questions that haven’t been asked up till now.

Nobody would deny the talent that’s in the Dens Park squad but the question would be about whether they could turn that into points.

They answered that firmly on Sunday.

Brilliant response

The response of the players was brilliant, they fought for everything and earned their luck.

Because they did get a bit of luck with the penalty decision that brought them level.

As a former central defender I would’ve been furious if that was given against me.

Craig Levein summed it up correctly when he said there would be multiple penalties each game.

No doubt there was a hand to the face but it’s not a penalty for me.

But with VAR, decisions are so inconsistent that you just hope each team gets their fair share of lucky calls.

The penalty was well-taken by Luke McCowan who continues to shine.

And Jordan McGhee capped a really good spell for the defender with another key goal in dark blue.

He’s made that spot on the right side of defence his own this season and has been an under-the-radar performer for Dundee.

Mellon incident

The match, though, ended with a sour taste after the Michael Mellon head injury.

I hope he’s on the mend after getting out of hospital after a very rash challenge from Liam Gordon.

My main anger, though, is with the referee.

No doubt David Munro should have stopped the game.

His first thought should be about making sure the players are OK, not about whether a goal might be scored.

Tony Docherty was right to praise the club doctor for running onto the field to tend to Mellon.

I can also understand the manager’s reaction after the game.

I think the emotion of seeing his player stretchered off and going to hospital has got the better of him with the ‘almost life-endangering’ comment.

That’s understandable when he’s talking to the media straight after the game. It was a bad challenge and a bad injury but not much more than that.

But despite that sour note to end on, Dundee got the three points.

And a major three points they were, too.