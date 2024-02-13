LEE WILKIE: Major goal, major moment for Dundee while anger towards referee totally justified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Major goal, major moment for Dundee while anger towards referee totally justified

The Dark Blues have made their feelings clear over the way Michael Mellon's head injury was handled by David Munro.

Dundee's Dara Costelloe celebrates after Jordan McGhee scored to make it 2-1.
Dundee's Dara Costelloe celebrates after Jordan McGhee scored to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s victory over St Johnstone on Sunday was a major moment in their season.

A major moment for manager Tony Docherty.

And a major moment for the squad of players.

Jordan McGhee was the man for that moment with a brilliantly-timed header.

After a run of just one win in seven league games, this victory was badly-needed.

And the pressure was on the Dark Blues.

Behind to St Johnstone heading into the final 20 minutes at home, the Perth side were set to leapfrog Dundee in the Premiership table.

St Johnstone celebrate Matt Smith's (right) opener early on at Dundee. Image: SNS
Had that happened and considering the nature of the season so far for both teams – Dundee impressing in their first season back in the top flight and St Johnstone really struggling at times – questions would start to be asked of this Dens squad and their manager.

Questions that haven’t been asked up till now.

Nobody would deny the talent that’s in the Dens Park squad but the question would be about whether they could turn that into points.

They answered that firmly on Sunday.

Brilliant response

The response of the players was brilliant, they fought for everything and earned their luck.

Because they did get a bit of luck with the penalty decision that brought them level.

As a former central defender I would’ve been furious if that was given against me.

Dundee were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a Liam Gordon foul on Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Craig Levein summed it up correctly when he said there would be multiple penalties each game.

No doubt there was a hand to the face but it’s not a penalty for me.

But with VAR, decisions are so inconsistent that you just hope each team gets their fair share of lucky calls.

The penalty was well-taken by Luke McCowan who continues to shine.

Luke McCowan makes it 1-1 from the spot. Image: SNS
And Jordan McGhee capped a really good spell for the defender with another key goal in dark blue.

He’s made that spot on the right side of defence his own this season and has been an under-the-radar performer for Dundee.

Mellon incident

The match, though, ended with a sour taste after the Michael Mellon head injury.

I hope he’s on the mend after getting out of hospital after a very rash challenge from Liam Gordon.

My main anger, though, is with the referee.

Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
No doubt David Munro should have stopped the game.

His first thought should be about making sure the players are OK, not about whether a goal might be scored.

Tony Docherty was right to praise the club doctor for running onto the field to tend to Mellon.

I can also understand the manager’s reaction after the game.

I think the emotion of seeing his player stretchered off and going to hospital has got the better of him with the ‘almost life-endangering’ comment.

That’s understandable when he’s talking to the media straight after the game. It was a bad challenge and a bad injury but not much more than that.

But despite that sour note to end on, Dundee got the three points.

And a major three points they were, too.

Conversation