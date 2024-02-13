Couple battered Dundee stranger for single scratch card and gold chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple battered Dundee stranger for single scratch card and gold chain

Suzanne Halford and her accomplice, who has since died, attacked the stranger in a common close.

By Gordon Currie
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A couple battered a random stranger in Dundee, leaving him severely injured, to steal a single scratch card and a gold chain.

Suzanne Halford and her accomplice pounced on their victim and carried out the vicious robbery, before leaving him lying in a stairwell.

Halford, 50, rummaged through the victim’s pockets while her male partner-in-crime – a 45-year-old who has since died – throttled him and rained blows upon him.

Halford admitted assault to severe injury and robbery in Hepburn Street, Dundee, on July 20 2020.

She admitted that while she was acting with another they pulled the man to the ground and knelt on his chest, before placing hands round his throat to restrict his breathing and punching him repeatedly on the head.

‘Played lesser part’

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael placed Halford under supervision for 12 months and ordered her to carry out 150 hours unpaid work as an alternative to prison.

He said: “You pled guilty to a serious offence but your part was the lesser part and you were pressured into doing it – but you were involved art and part in a nasty robbery.

“It would normally be custody but you had no previous convictions and it took place almost four years ago and you have not offended since.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the male accused died less than two months before the case was due to be brought to trial.

The robbery

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court the victim had entered the common close at Hepburn Street at 3.45pm.

He saw both accused on the stairwell and heard the male mutter something, which he ignored.

As he walked past, he was grabbed from behind and dragged to the floor.

He tried to protect himself by holding his attacker’s hands but the punches to his face kept coming.

A neighbour heard the commotion and opened their door to see the man kneeling on the victim while Halford rifled through his pockets.

The neighbour shouted “get off him” before running over to help the bleeding man, who had marks on his neck.

“It was the next day that the witness noted he had a golden Italian chain that he believed may have been stolen,” Mr Harding added.

The chain was worth £200.

Defence

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “In practical terms what she did was essentially remove the items from the complainer.

“She is grateful for the opportunity to clarify that.

“She is now in a far healthier relationship than the one she was in with the co-accused.

“The court may treat her sympathetically but it is still a serious matter.”

