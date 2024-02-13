Dorothy Morrison who gave faithful service to Strathmartine Church, Dundee, dies

Dorothy Morrison, a dedicated and much-loved member of Strathmartine Church, Dundee, has died aged 82.

A mainstay of the choir, Dorothy was a member of the congregational board, the finance team and served as church treasurer for many years.

She was also heavily involved in the social and fundraising side of congregational life and served a term as president of the Guild.

Dorothy Drummond Lindsay Kidd was born on December 19 1941 in Ness Street, Dundee, the only child of postman George Kidd and his wife Iris Drummond Lindsay Kidd.

The family moved to live in Rustic Place and, in 1961, to Bradbury Street in Downfield.

When she left school, Dorothy went on to study at Dundee Commercial College before embarking on a long career as a personal secretary to one of the directors at Parr Architects where she remained for more than 40 years.

In 1965 she met her future husband, Ian Wishart Morrison, and the couple married on September 30 1967 at Hilltown Church, Dundee.

Dorothy and Ian, who worked for an insurance company and then the Post Office, started married life at Pitlessie Gardens, Downfield, but when her father died in 1976, they moved into the family home.

The couple’s association with Strathmartine Church began shortly after they got married and continued for the rest of their lives.

Her nieces, Avril Milne and Dilys Strachan, said: “Dorothy loved Strathmartine Church and everyone at Strathmartine Church loved her.

“They attended every Sunday except when ill or on holiday. Dorothy was encouraged to join the choir as she had a beautiful soprano voice. She was joined by Ian as she was quite shy but Ian was not a good singer and left the choir but Dorothy stayed on.

“Dorothy became involved in so many aspects of church life; helping iron and put on communion cloths, helping on stalls at the coffee mornings, being a member of the social responsibility group, the world mission group, and the fundraising group. ”

Dorothy was predeceased by Ian in 2021 but continued to have an active social life, meeting friends at Glendoick garden centre and driving to visit relatives in Angus.

You can read the family’s announcement here.