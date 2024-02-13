Dorothy Morrison who gave faithful service to Strathmartine Church, Dundee, dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dorothy Morrison who gave faithful service to Strathmartine Church, Dundee, dies

She also had a long career as personal secretary to one of the directors of Parr Architects.

By Chris Ferguson
Dorothy Morrison, a dedicated and much-loved member of Strathmartine Church, Dundee, has died aged 82.

A mainstay of the choir, Dorothy was a member of the congregational board, the finance team and served as church treasurer for many years.

She was also heavily involved in the social and fundraising side of congregational life and served a term as president of the Guild.

Dorothy Drummond Lindsay Kidd was born on December 19 1941 in Ness Street, Dundee, the only child of postman George Kidd and his wife Iris Drummond Lindsay Kidd.

The family moved to live in Rustic Place and, in 1961, to Bradbury Street in Downfield.

When she left school, Dorothy went on to study at Dundee Commercial College before embarking on a long career as a personal secretary to one of the directors at Parr Architects where she remained for more than 40 years.

In 1965 she met her future husband, Ian Wishart Morrison, and the couple married  on September 30 1967 at Hilltown Church, Dundee.

Dorothy and Ian Morrison.

Dorothy and Ian, who worked for an insurance company and then the Post Office, started married life at Pitlessie Gardens, Downfield, but when her father died in 1976, they moved into the family home.

The couple’s association with Strathmartine Church began shortly after they got married and continued for the rest of their lives.

Her nieces, Avril Milne and Dilys Strachan, said: “Dorothy loved Strathmartine Church and everyone at Strathmartine Church loved her.

“They attended every Sunday except when ill or on holiday. Dorothy was encouraged to join the choir as she had a beautiful soprano voice. She was joined by Ian as she was quite shy but Ian was not a good singer and left the choir but Dorothy stayed on.

“Dorothy became involved in so many aspects of church life; helping iron and put on communion cloths, helping on stalls at the coffee mornings, being a member of the social responsibility group, the world mission group, and the fundraising group. ”

Dorothy was predeceased by Ian in 2021 but continued to have an active social life, meeting friends at Glendoick garden centre and driving to visit relatives in Angus.

