Dundee robber faces solo sentencing after accomplice dies awaiting trial

A Dundee woman will be sentenced next month after admitting her part in a robbery in a city stairwell.

Suzanne Halford appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit her role in the violent attack, committed with a fellow assailant who is now dead.

The robbery took place in Hepburn Street three-and-a-half years ago, on July 20 2020.

Halford, 49, rifled through their victim’s pockets after former co-accused Neil Jamieson brought him to the ground and unleashed a flurry punches on him on July 20 in 2020.

Despite their violence Halford and Jamieson only made off with just a gold chain and a single scratch card from the pocket of his shorts.

Jamieson died less than two months before the case was due to be brought to trial.

Robbery

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court victim Ryan Brown entered the common close at 15 Hepburn Street at 3.45pm.

He saw both accused on the stairwell and heard Jamieson say something unclear, which he ignored.

As he walked past the pair, he was grabbed from behind and pulled to the floor.

He attempted to protect himself by holding Jamieson’s hands but the attacker rained punches on his face.

A neighbour heard the commotion and opened their door to see Jamieson kneeling over the victim while Halford went through his pockets.

The neighbour shouted “get off him” and ran out, pushing Jamieson off the bleeding man, who had marks on his neck.

“It was the next day that the witness noted he had a golden Italian chain that he believed may have been stolen,” Mr Harding added.

The chain was worth £200.

Admission accepted

Halford, of Forrest Park Road in Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Brown to his severe injury and robbing him.

She pled guilty to – while acting with Jamieson – pulling Mr Brown to the ground and thereafter kneeling on his chest, placing hands around his throat and restricting his breathing and repeatedly punching him to the head.

She admitted searching through Mr Brown’s pockets before stealing a scratch card and a chain.

As well as the assault charge, Jamieson, aged 41 at the time, had also allegedly been in possession of a knife.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey explained his client had previously offered to plead guilty but until this week, the terms had not been acceptable to the Crown.

Reports were ordered and first offender Halford is due to be sentenced on February 13.

