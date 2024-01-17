Dundee robber faces solo sentencing after accomplice dies awaiting trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee robber faces solo sentencing after accomplice dies awaiting trial

Suzanne Halford admitted stealing a gold chain and a scratch card from the man she and Neil Jamieson robbed in a close stairwell.

By Ross Gardiner
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee woman will be sentenced next month after admitting her part in a robbery in a city stairwell.

Suzanne Halford appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit her role in the violent attack, committed with a fellow assailant who is now dead.

The robbery took place in Hepburn Street three-and-a-half years ago, on July 20 2020.

Halford, 49, rifled through their victim’s pockets after former co-accused Neil Jamieson brought him to the ground and unleashed a flurry punches on him on July 20 in 2020.

Despite their violence Halford and Jamieson only made off with just a gold chain and a single scratch card from the pocket of his shorts.

Jamieson died less than two months before the case was due to be brought to trial.

Robbery

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court victim Ryan Brown entered the common close at 15 Hepburn Street at 3.45pm.

He saw both accused on the stairwell and heard Jamieson say something unclear, which he ignored.

As he walked past the pair, he was grabbed from behind and pulled to the floor.

He attempted to protect himself by holding Jamieson’s hands but the attacker rained punches on his face.

A neighbour heard the commotion and opened their door to see Jamieson kneeling over the victim while Halford went through his pockets.

The neighbour shouted “get off him” and ran out, pushing Jamieson off the bleeding man, who had marks on his neck.

“It was the next day that the witness noted he had a golden Italian chain that he believed may have been stolen,” Mr Harding added.

The chain was worth £200.

Admission accepted

Halford, of Forrest Park Road in Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Brown to his severe injury and robbing him.

She pled guilty to – while acting with Jamieson – pulling Mr Brown to the ground and thereafter kneeling on his chest, placing hands around his throat and restricting his breathing and repeatedly punching him to the head.

She admitted searching through Mr Brown’s pockets before stealing a scratch card and a chain.

As well as the assault charge, Jamieson, aged 41 at the time, had also allegedly been in possession of a knife.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey explained his client had previously offered to plead guilty but until this week, the terms had not been acceptable to the Crown.

Reports were ordered and first offender Halford is due to be sentenced on February 13.

