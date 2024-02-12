‘I need to know you’re OK’: Daughter makes plea for missing Dundee mum to get in touch

The daughter of a woman missing from her Dundee home for three days has pleaded with her mum to get in touch.

Tracy Todd, 56, was last seen leaving her house in Mill o’ Mains around 8pm on Friday.

Reported sightings of her in Arbroath over the weekend proved to be false.

Now daughter Jaydee Martin has urged Tracy to get in touch to let her family know that she is well.

‘I desperately need to know my mum is safe’

Jaydee, 18, told The Courier: “I just desperately need to know that my mum is safe.

“If you see this, mum, please get in touch. We just need to know you are OK.

“If you don’t want to come home yet, that’s fine, but please let us know you are alright.”

Jaydee says it is out of character for her mum to disappear.

She said: “I don’t think she realises just how worried we all are about her.

“She just left the house without any of us knowing on Friday and we have heard nothing at all from her since.”

Tracy was said to have money on her when she left the house but did not have her phone or purse.

Family and friends have organised search parties and are looking in Dundee and beyond.

Jaydee added: “Mum has been in a bad way since my gran, Molly Todd, died last October.

“Mum had nursed her for three years and she took her death really hard.

“I hope she’s somewhere obvious that we haven’t thought about.”

Police issue description of missing Dundee woman Tracy Todd

Tracy is described as being about 5ft tall with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, tan boots and a long black hooded puffer jacket.

Inspector Lucy Cameron of Police Scotland said “Tracy’s family are growing concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1464 of Sunday February 11.