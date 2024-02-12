‘I need to know you’re OK’: Daughter makes plea for missing Dundee mum to get in touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I need to know you’re OK’: Daughter makes plea for missing Dundee mum to get in touch

Tracy Todd, 56, has been missing from her home in Mill o' Mains since Friday evening.

By Lindsey Hamilton
missing Dundee woman
Tracy Todd with daughter Jaydee Martin. Image: Jaydee Martin

The daughter of a woman missing from her Dundee home for three days has pleaded with her mum to get in touch.

Tracy Todd, 56, was last seen leaving her house in Mill o’ Mains around 8pm on Friday.

Reported sightings of her in Arbroath over the weekend proved to be false.

Now daughter Jaydee Martin has urged Tracy to get in touch to let her family know that she is well.

‘I desperately need to know my mum is safe’

Jaydee, 18, told The Courier: “I just desperately need to know that my mum is safe.

“If you see this, mum, please get in touch. We just need to know you are OK.

“If you don’t want to come home yet, that’s fine, but please let us know you are alright.”

Jaydee says it is out of character for her mum to disappear.

missing woman Tracy Todd
Tracy with son Lee Todd. Image: Jaydee Martin
missing woman Tracy Todd
Tracy was last seen on Friday. Image: Jaydee Martin

She said: “I don’t think she realises just how worried we all are about her.

She just left the house without any of us knowing on Friday and we have heard nothing at all from her since.”

Tracy was said to have money on her when she left the house but did not have her phone or purse.

Family and friends have organised search parties and are looking in Dundee and beyond.

missing woman Tracy Todd
Tracy (right) with Jaydee, Lee and late mum Molly Todd. Image: Jaydee Martin

Jaydee added: “Mum has been in a bad way since my gran, Molly Todd, died last October.

“Mum had nursed her for three years and she took her death really hard.

“I hope she’s somewhere obvious that we haven’t thought about.”

Police issue description of missing Dundee woman Tracy Todd

Tracy is described as being about 5ft tall with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, tan boots and a long black hooded puffer jacket.

Inspector Lucy Cameron of Police Scotland said “Tracy’s family are growing concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1464 of Sunday February 11.

