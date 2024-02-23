Kirkcaldy man, 35, admits life-endangering attack on ex’s new partner

A 35-year-old man repeatedly kicked his ex’s new partner to the head as he lay on the street during a “life-endangering” attack in Kirkcaldy.

James Crombie appeared at the town’s sheriff court to plead guilty to the assault at the town’s Craigmount on July 31 2022.

His victim, Dwayne Rowe, needed stitches for a laceration above his left eye.

Sheriff Robert More told Crombie this type of offence is treated “extremely seriously” by the courts and warned a prison sentence is a real possibility.

Kicked as he lay on the ground

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court Crombie had been in a relationship with Caitlin Lawrence.

But after it ended, she started a relationship with Mr Rowe.

The fiscal depute said the couple had been shopping before getting a taxi to Craigmount, a street in the north-west of the town, where they suddenly became aware of Crombie nearby.

The fiscal continued: “The couple were effectively getting out of the taxi with shopping when the accused was suddenly in situ.

“He suddenly punched (Mr Rowe) and, when the complainer was on the ground, he began to kick him repeatedly.

“Obviously the complainer (Ms Lawrence) was extremely distressed and got out her phone.

“The accused quickly saw that, a struggle ensued and the phone hit the floor.

“The accused then took the phone and fled the scene.”

The fiscal depute said Mr Rowe was treated in hospital and he then showed a photograph of the injuries to Sheriff Robert More, who highlighted a laceration above the left eye which needed stitches and swelling to the jaw.

Prison possible

The sheriff told Crombie that the repeated kicking of someone to the head whilst on the ground is “not only potentially life-endangering” but dealt with “extremely seriously” by the courts.

He said: “So you must understand the imposition of a sentence of prison is a real possibility, if not a likelihood, but I will retain an open mind”.

The sheriff deferred sentencing until March 22 to obtain background reports and Crombie’s bail was continued.

Crombie, of Kilgour Avenue, Kirkcaldy, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Rowe by punching him on the head and, while he was on the ground, repeatedly kicking him on the head to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, and to the danger of his life.

Crombie also admitted assaulting his former partner Ms Lawrence by struggling with her and robbing her of a mobile phone.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence suggested there is a more detailed background to the incident and that this might be more properly illuminated in the social work report.

