Home News Dundee

‘Massive’ cordon in place after ordnance item found in Dundee

Arbroath Road is closed between Claypotts and the Scott Fyffe Roundabout after the discovery.

By Andrew Robson
Police standing guard at the junction of Fairfield Road and Arbroath Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police standing guard at the junction of Fairfield Road and Arbroath Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A “massive” cordon is in place after an ordnance item was found in Dundee.

The A92 Arbroath Road is shut between the Claypotts junction and the Scott Fyffe Roundabout after the discovery was made on Friday.

Officers are at the scene and diverting traffic away.

Police are also on point on several other streets in the area, including Kemnay Place, Gotterstone Avenue and Fairfield Road.

One passer-by said: “The cordon is massive.”

Another police cordon at Gotterstone Avenue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath Road is shut at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
An empty Arbroath Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police on Kemnay Place at the junction with Arbroath Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland post on social media said: “The A92 Arbroath Road is currently closed between the Claypotts junction and Scott Fyffe Roundabout due to a report of an ordnance item found at a nearby address.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

The nature and the exact location of the ordnance item have not been confirmed.

More to follow

