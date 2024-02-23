‘Massive’ cordon in place after ordnance item found in Dundee

A “massive” cordon is in place after an ordnance item was found in Dundee.

The A92 Arbroath Road is shut between the Claypotts junction and the Scott Fyffe Roundabout after the discovery was made on Friday.

Officers are at the scene and diverting traffic away.

Police are also on point on several other streets in the area, including Kemnay Place, Gotterstone Avenue and Fairfield Road.

One passer-by said: “The cordon is massive.”

A Police Scotland post on social media said: “The A92 Arbroath Road is currently closed between the Claypotts junction and Scott Fyffe Roundabout due to a report of an ordnance item found at a nearby address.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

The nature and the exact location of the ordnance item have not been confirmed.

More to follow