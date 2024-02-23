‘Don’t make cuts, do a better job’: Perth businessman’s plea over event budget cut proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Don’t make cuts, do a better job’: Perth businessman’s plea over event budget cut proposals

The director of Perthshire Local says a lack of marketing is the real problem.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perthshire Local director Iain Fenwick.
Iain Fenwick believes the council's events have been let down by a lack of marketing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth businessman has called for the council to “do a better job”, rather than cut the events budget.

Officers have proposed swingeing cuts to services in the 2024-25 budget, which will be decided at a full council meeting on Wednesday, February 28.

Their recommendations include stopping financial support for events, which include the Christmas lights switch-on.

The Bonfire Night event in Perth is run by the Round Table, but the council also provides financial support.

Officers say this measure would save £220,000.

Cutting events budget is ‘ridiculous’, says businessman

Iain Fenwick, the director of Perthshire Local, hit out at the plan.

“Do not cut the events budget!!,” he posted on his Facebook page, which has more than 24,000 likes and follows.

“This is a ridiculous proposal.

“Events are good for Perthshire and, to be fair, the events team on the whole put on good events.

“The problem is, we are not getting a return on investment because of poor planning and poor marketing.”

‘Why not get Paul Young to play in the summer?’

He went on to list five events in the past 18 months that he feels could have been better advertised.

Iain labelled last August’s Gran Fondo a “missed opportunity”.

Cyclists set off for the 2023 Gran Fondo race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He also said that Paul Young and his band Los Pacaminos “played in front of about 30 people in a freezing cold Horsecross Plaza in December.”

“The following night they played at La Belle Angele (indoors) in Edinburgh, sold out 600 tickets at £34 each,” Iain added.

“If we are going to pay for Paul Young to play, why outside in mid-December?

“Why not spend the money in the summer and get more from it?”

Perth Christmas lights party a ‘wasted opportunity’

The Christmas lights party, headlined by pop group Boney M and 90s dance act N-Trance, was held on December 2.

This “was late, and did not coincide with the switch-on,” Iain assessed.

“Wasted opportunity.”

He continued: “Christmas Cabins were completely disorganised. Lessons were not learnt from 2022.

“Looking for traders in late October is just never going to happen.

“They have all booked their December markets by then. Wasted opportunity.

Royal National Mòd – who knew?? Wasted opportunity.”

Exterior of Perth Museum.
Perth Museum opens on the Easter weekend. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

Finally, he pointed out that Perth Museum opens in just 35 days.

“I was told there would be a series of launch events surrounding the opening,” Iain claimed.

“I asked for that schedule over a week ago. As of yet I have not seen it.

“If anything is happening, no one knows yet. Why?”

Perth and Kinross Council says no decision has been made

Perthshire Local, which was set up in March 2021, has an app dedicated to attractions and products in the Fair City.

Iain continued: “We deserve to expect a return on investment when we spend public money.

“Events work, when managed and marketed properly.

“Marketing can only be effective if the marketing team get the opportunity to plan a campaign in advance.

“Retrospective marketing does not work. It is not the marketing team’s fault, if they are unable to do their job.

“We shouldn’t be making cuts, we should just do a better job!

“The problem here is public sector mentality. If it isn’t working, cut it. Rather than, it isn’t working, find out why and fix it.”

Boney M performing at the Perth Christmas lights switch-on 2023.
Boney M at last year’s Christmas lights party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Courier asked Perth and Kinross Council to respond to Iain’s claims.

Council leader Councillor Grant Laing replied: “No decisions have been taken over any of the proposals put forward.”

Officers admitted in their report to full council that a lack of free events would have an unfair impact on lower-income residents.

However, 68% of respondents in the budget consultation backed a spending cut on council-run events, with many in favour of adding a charge for them.

Conversation