Best pictures as thousands flock to Dundee and Arbroath for UCI World Championship

Riders young and old take part in mass participation event on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson and Katherine Ferries

Cycling fans were out in force to take part in the mass participation event – known as the Gran Fondo.

People lined the streets to watch as thousands of cyclists rode along the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

Meanwhile many more were at the dedicated cycling village specially created at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on Baldovie Road.

The Gran Fondo – which mean’s ‘Big Race’ – allows amateur riders of all abilities to take part.

Meanwhile, professional teams from 27 qualifying events around the world were invited to compete in the elite individual time trial.

Our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steve Brown were there to capture some of the best images of the day.

Spectators line the barriers to watch riders compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
French rider at the start of the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dunde. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators cheer on the riders. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Great Britain Rider gets ready. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Riders line up to compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The atmosphere was buzzing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St. Catharines Cycling Club. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Crowds cheer! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Two Great British competitors get ready.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Riders wait in line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ready.. set.. GO! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Israel women’s time trials starting in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Alma Colyn warms up before her slot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The crowd cheer in support for the cyclists. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Crowd cheers! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Talys Jones, 4, on dad Chris shoulders, they had a great time cheering on the cyclists. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The races started every 30 seconds and counted down. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Whizz.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cyclists set off 30 seconds apart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ready to go. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The finish line was in sight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The finish line was in sight for this rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
UCI World Championship. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Today was all about cycling.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A helmet adjustment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dianne Richard waved flags in support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A great time cheering on the cyclists. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cyclists made their way to the end of the race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chile rider racing to the finish line. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Action shot from the men time trials. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spectators along with the professionals were seen photographing the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The cyclists made their way through the time trials starting in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cycling World Championships, UCI Time Trials taking place from Monifieth through to East Haven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Great Britain rider races on the time trial. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A beautiful shadow of the rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Drone picture shows the route the riders took. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The cyclists race passed each other.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The streets were filled with people coming to watch the race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
High speed! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tokyo Rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Great British Rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spectators line the barriers to watch riders compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drone shot of the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Screaming to the finish line. Monday 7th August 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Riders chase up to each other. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Great British Male Rider. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Irish Rider. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smile and Wave!  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gran Fondo Time Trial event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Quick dash between the barriers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators line the barriers to watch riders compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

