Best pictures as thousands flock to Dundee and Arbroath for UCI World Championship

Cycling fans were out in force to take part in the mass participation event – known as the Gran Fondo.

People lined the streets to watch as thousands of cyclists rode along the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

Meanwhile many more were at the dedicated cycling village specially created at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on Baldovie Road.

The Gran Fondo – which mean’s ‘Big Race’ – allows amateur riders of all abilities to take part.

Meanwhile, professional teams from 27 qualifying events around the world were invited to compete in the elite individual time trial.

Our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steve Brown were there to capture some of the best images of the day.