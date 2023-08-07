Dundee Best pictures as thousands flock to Dundee and Arbroath for UCI World Championship Riders young and old take part in mass participation event on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath. UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson and Katherine Ferries Share Best pictures as thousands flock to Dundee and Arbroath for UCI World Championship Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4619896/best-pictures-as-thousands-flock-to-dundee-and-arbroath-for-uci-world-championship/ Copy Link 0 comment Cycling fans were out in force to take part in the mass participation event – known as the Gran Fondo. People lined the streets to watch as thousands of cyclists rode along the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath. Meanwhile many more were at the dedicated cycling village specially created at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on Baldovie Road. The Gran Fondo – which mean’s ‘Big Race’ – allows amateur riders of all abilities to take part. Meanwhile, professional teams from 27 qualifying events around the world were invited to compete in the elite individual time trial. Our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steve Brown were there to capture some of the best images of the day. Spectators line the barriers to watch riders compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson French rider at the start of the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dunde. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Spectators cheer on the riders. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Great Britain Rider gets ready. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Riders line up to compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The atmosphere was buzzing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson St. Catharines Cycling Club. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Crowds cheer! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Two Great British competitors get ready. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Riders wait in line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ready.. set.. GO! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Israel women’s time trials starting in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Alma Colyn warms up before her slot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The crowd cheer in support for the cyclists. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Crowd cheers! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Talys Jones, 4, on dad Chris shoulders, they had a great time cheering on the cyclists. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The races started every 30 seconds and counted down. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Whizz.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cyclists set off 30 seconds apart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ready to go. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The finish line was in sight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The finish line was in sight for this rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson UCI World Championship. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Today was all about cycling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A helmet adjustment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dianne Richard waved flags in support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A great time cheering on the cyclists. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cyclists made their way to the end of the race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Chile rider racing to the finish line. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Action shot from the men time trials. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Spectators along with the professionals were seen photographing the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The cyclists made their way through the time trials starting in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cycling World Championships, UCI Time Trials taking place from Monifieth through to East Haven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Great Britain rider races on the time trial. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A beautiful shadow of the rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Drone picture shows the route the riders took. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The cyclists race passed each other. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The streets were filled with people coming to watch the race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson High speed! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tokyo Rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Great British Rider. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Spectators line the barriers to watch riders compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Drone shot of the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Screaming to the finish line. Monday 7th August 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Riders chase up to each other. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Great British Male Rider. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Irish Rider. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smile and Wave! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Gran Fondo Time Trial event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Quick dash between the barriers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Spectators line the barriers to watch riders compete in the Gran Fondo Time Trial event in Dundee, where riders race to get the fastest time over a set distance, leaving 30 seconds apart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Drone footage and pictures as UCI World Championship Gran Fondo races through Perthshire
