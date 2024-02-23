Peter Vardy to close CARZ dealership in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Vardy to close CARZ dealership in Perth

The decision follows the car firm closing its Dundee used car operation last year.

By Rob McLaren
The Peter Vardy CARZ in Dunkeld Road, Perth. Image: Google Maps
Peter Vardy plans to close its CARZ used car dealership in Perth but hopes no jobs will be lost.

The decision follows the company closing its purpose-built £7 million Dundee showroom last year.

Peter Vardy said it will change the use of its Perth site in Dunkeld Road to a vehicle preparation facility for its luxury division.

The change will take place in the first half of this year.

The company said it hoped to retain all its workers at the site or at other Peter Vardy locations.

Why is CARZ used car dealership closing?

When deciding to close its Dundee site in August last year, Peter Vardy said it was due to a lack of supply of used cars available. This was the result of new car shortages during Covid.

However, the company said the Perth move was in response to growing demand for its luxury car sales.

A spokesperson for Peter Vardy said: “I can confirm our Perth site on Dunkeld Road is not closing, it is being repurposed as a vehicle preparation facility to support the increased demand of our luxury division.

Peter Vardy used car dealership CARZ in Dunkeld Road, Perth. Image: Google Maps

“The change will take place in the first half of the year, and as explained it is the growth in the luxury division that has driven the required change of use at this site.

“Colleagues will either remain onsite in the new format or given opportunities elsewhere within the group. We very much hope to retain all colleagues for the site.

“The site is continuing to operate as normal, with all customer services being carried out.”

Perth was first Peter Vardy site

The Dunkeld Road site was the first dealership opened by Peter Vardy in 2006 and initially sold Vauxhall vehicles. It changed to the CARZ used car brand in 2021.

Peter Vardy also operates a Porsche dealership in Tweed Place, Perth.

The Courier revealed this week that John Clark has acquired the former Peter Vardy dealership in Dundee. It intends to use it to be a “multi-franchise” site.

Peter Vardy opened the Dundee dealership in May 2017 after spending more than £7 million on the purpose-built building.

