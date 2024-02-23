Peter Vardy to close CARZ dealership in Perth

Peter Vardy plans to close its CARZ used car dealership in Perth but hopes no jobs will be lost.

The decision follows the company closing its purpose-built £7 million Dundee showroom last year.

Peter Vardy said it will change the use of its Perth site in Dunkeld Road to a vehicle preparation facility for its luxury division.

The change will take place in the first half of this year.

The company said it hoped to retain all its workers at the site or at other Peter Vardy locations.

Why is CARZ used car dealership closing?

When deciding to close its Dundee site in August last year, Peter Vardy said it was due to a lack of supply of used cars available. This was the result of new car shortages during Covid.

However, the company said the Perth move was in response to growing demand for its luxury car sales.

A spokesperson for Peter Vardy said: “I can confirm our Perth site on Dunkeld Road is not closing, it is being repurposed as a vehicle preparation facility to support the increased demand of our luxury division.

“The change will take place in the first half of the year, and as explained it is the growth in the luxury division that has driven the required change of use at this site.

“Colleagues will either remain onsite in the new format or given opportunities elsewhere within the group. We very much hope to retain all colleagues for the site.

“The site is continuing to operate as normal, with all customer services being carried out.”

Perth was first Peter Vardy site

The Dunkeld Road site was the first dealership opened by Peter Vardy in 2006 and initially sold Vauxhall vehicles. It changed to the CARZ used car brand in 2021.

Peter Vardy also operates a Porsche dealership in Tweed Place, Perth.

The Courier revealed this week that John Clark has acquired the former Peter Vardy dealership in Dundee. It intends to use it to be a “multi-franchise” site.

Peter Vardy opened the Dundee dealership in May 2017 after spending more than £7 million on the purpose-built building.