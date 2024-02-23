Charges introduced at Dundee car park after years of free use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Charges introduced at Dundee car park after years of free use

Wallace Street car park reopened on Thursday after a week-long makeover.

By Andrew Robson
A sign displaying the charges at Wallace Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Charges have been introduced at a Dundee car park after years of free use by drivers.

Wallace Street car park, just off Broughty Ferry Road, reopened on Thursday after a week-long makeover.

NCP painted new parking bay lines, filled in potholes and cleared weeds from the site.

The car park – which is just a 10-minute walk from Dundee city centre – has been a popular place for commuters to leave their vehicles for no cost in recent years.

However, NCP is now charging people to park there – but says motorists can still benefit from the “cheapest” all-day rate in the city.

Parking prices at Dundee Wallace Street car park revealed

The car park now charges a tariff of £1.95 for up to four hours of parking and £2.95 for up to 24 hours.

Monthly tickets are also available for £39.95,

Payments can only be made through the NCP app.

One commuter who used the car park on Friday morning said: “I only started using the car park six weeks ago.

Details of the new charges at Wallace Street in Dundee
Details of the new charges. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I work in the city centre so it was handy as it was free and just a 10-minute walk.

“It’s quite annoying actually; although it’s not too expensive, it is still a pain.”

Blair Phin, a resident in the block overlooking Wallace Street, said: “I actually think it’s a bad thing for the city.

“I don’t think the fact they’ve introduced pricing will affect residents as we have designated spots.

“But there should definitely be free parking close to the city centre – especially with attractions like the V&A.”

Concern drivers will use surgery car park

However, a worker from the nearby Princes Street Surgery said staff are concerned people may try to use the surgery car park.

She said: “You never know, people might be put off by the price of parking in the NCP and chance one of our spots.

“Now they’ve sectioned off the waste ground, parking may become more competitive.

Bollards at Wallace Street Car Park Dundee
Bollards now separate the car park from an area of wasteland. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I had to come in a little earlier this morning just to make sure I got a space.”

An NCP spokesperson said: “NCP is delighted to announce the day rate of just £2.95, making this car park the cheapest all-day parking offer in Dundee.

“Payment is by NCP app only, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our car park.”

