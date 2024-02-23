Charges introduced at Dundee car park after years of free use

Charges have been introduced at a Dundee car park after years of free use by drivers.

Wallace Street car park, just off Broughty Ferry Road, reopened on Thursday after a week-long makeover.

NCP painted new parking bay lines, filled in potholes and cleared weeds from the site.

The car park – which is just a 10-minute walk from Dundee city centre – has been a popular place for commuters to leave their vehicles for no cost in recent years.

However, NCP is now charging people to park there – but says motorists can still benefit from the “cheapest” all-day rate in the city.

Parking prices at Dundee Wallace Street car park revealed

The car park now charges a tariff of £1.95 for up to four hours of parking and £2.95 for up to 24 hours.

Monthly tickets are also available for £39.95,

Payments can only be made through the NCP app.

One commuter who used the car park on Friday morning said: “I only started using the car park six weeks ago.

“I work in the city centre so it was handy as it was free and just a 10-minute walk.

“It’s quite annoying actually; although it’s not too expensive, it is still a pain.”

Blair Phin, a resident in the block overlooking Wallace Street, said: “I actually think it’s a bad thing for the city.

“I don’t think the fact they’ve introduced pricing will affect residents as we have designated spots.

“But there should definitely be free parking close to the city centre – especially with attractions like the V&A.”

Concern drivers will use surgery car park

However, a worker from the nearby Princes Street Surgery said staff are concerned people may try to use the surgery car park.

She said: “You never know, people might be put off by the price of parking in the NCP and chance one of our spots.

“Now they’ve sectioned off the waste ground, parking may become more competitive.

“I had to come in a little earlier this morning just to make sure I got a space.”

An NCP spokesperson said: “NCP is delighted to announce the day rate of just £2.95, making this car park the cheapest all-day parking offer in Dundee.

“Payment is by NCP app only, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our car park.”