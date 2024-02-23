Police in ‘stand-off’ at Montrose property as firefighters stand by

Police are involved in a reported “stand-off” at a property in Montrose – with firefighters on standby.

Officers were called to “concern for person” at an address on Glenogil Street shortly after 10am on Friday.

Reports suggest several police vehicles remain at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance is standing by but could provide no further details.

Police in ‘stand-off’ on Glenogil Street

An eyewitness said: “There are at least five police vehicles outside a property on Glenogil Street.

“It looks like officers are talking to someone and they have a battering ram at the ready.

“They look to be in a bit of a stand-off.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Friday, we were called to a report of concern for a person at an address on Glenogil Street, Montrose.

“Officers are at the scene.”

Stagecoach East Scotland says its Montrose town 52 service is not serving Nursery Road, Glenesk Avenue and Glenisla Road until further notice.