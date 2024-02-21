John Clark to open car dealership on Dundee Peter Vardy site

John Clark Motor Group has acquired the former Peter Vardy CARZ premises in Dundee.

Peter Vardy announced the closure of its Dundee operation in August last year, leading to several job losses.

Just six months later, John Clark has confirmed it has purchased the Dunsinane Industrial Estate showroom.

It said the premises, which thousands of motorists on the Kingsway pass every day, will become a “multi-franchise” business.

John Clark said it did not currently have details of the brands going into the site or when it would open.

£7m spent on Peter Vardy site

Peter Vardy opened its dealership in May 2017 after spending more than £7 million on the purpose-built building.

At the time of opening, the firm said 100 workers would be employed in sales, vehicle repair, maintenance and support services. Peter Vardy said the 70,000 sq ft facility would be a “destination dealership”.

The operation changed from a Car Store to CARZ brand, specialising in used vehicles after new car supply dried up due to Covid.

But in August, the business said it would close as there was now a lack of supply of used cars.

John Clark Dundee investments

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-headquartered John Clark has been more upbeat about the sector’s prospects.

It has made several Dundee investments in the past two years.

It spent £2 million on its Volvo dealership which opened in January 2022. This was followed by a new MG car showroom on Myrekirk Road, which opened last year.

Other city investments have been made in an all-new BMW and BMW Motorrad facility at King’s Cross Road, and a refurbishment of its Mini site.

At the time of the MG opening, which created around 20 jobs, John Clark managing director Chris Clark said it reinforced the group’s commitment to Dundee.

A John Clark spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have purchased the former Peter Vardy site, and this will become a multi-franchise business soon.

“We will be back in touch with an update on the brands and the opening timelines.”

Peter Vardy declined to comment.