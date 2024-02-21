Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag

Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a tranquil rural location and comes with more than 5 acres of land.

By Jack McKeown
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.

Countryside living doesn’t get much more peaceful than at Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage.

The charming country home sits down a secluded dirt track near the villages of Ladybank and Auchtermuchty. It enjoys a superb outlook over Rossie Moss to the Lomond Hills.

Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage is in a scenic location near Ladybank. Image: Galbraith.
The house is perfect for seclusion-seekers. Image: Galbraith.

The original part of the house dates from before 1950 and is built from part brick and part stone. It was extended in 2006 and again in 2009.

It now has four bedrooms and nearly 150sqm of accommodation, making it perfect for families.

Exploring inside

A broad hallway with hardwood flooring leads to a bright living room that benefits from an open fireplace.

The light-filled living room has timber flooring and an open fire. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen and dining room. Image: Galbraith.

The dining room leads through to a well-appointed kitchen and there’s a utility room as well.

There are two double bedrooms on the ground floor as well as a shower room. The upper level has two more double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Garden and paddock

One of the joys of Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage is its sprawling grounds.

In addition to a lovely garden there is a grassy paddock and a patch of woodland. There’s also a detached garage with power and light. All told, the house has 5.6 acres of land.

Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage has 5.6 acres of land. Image: Galbraith.

According to the selling agents, Openreach have confirmed they will install superfast broadband at Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage by the end of this month. This would surely make it one of the most peaceful places in Fife to work from home.

Anyone looking for a secluded home they can put their own stamp on might want to check out this rural fixer-upper in Angus.

 

Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £490,000.

