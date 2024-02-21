Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag

Countryside living doesn’t get much more peaceful than at Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage.

The charming country home sits down a secluded dirt track near the villages of Ladybank and Auchtermuchty. It enjoys a superb outlook over Rossie Moss to the Lomond Hills.

The original part of the house dates from before 1950 and is built from part brick and part stone. It was extended in 2006 and again in 2009.

It now has four bedrooms and nearly 150sqm of accommodation, making it perfect for families.

Exploring inside

A broad hallway with hardwood flooring leads to a bright living room that benefits from an open fireplace.

The dining room leads through to a well-appointed kitchen and there’s a utility room as well.

There are two double bedrooms on the ground floor as well as a shower room. The upper level has two more double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Garden and paddock

One of the joys of Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage is its sprawling grounds.

In addition to a lovely garden there is a grassy paddock and a patch of woodland. There’s also a detached garage with power and light. All told, the house has 5.6 acres of land.

According to the selling agents, Openreach have confirmed they will install superfast broadband at Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage by the end of this month. This would surely make it one of the most peaceful places in Fife to work from home.

Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £490,000.