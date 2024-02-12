Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper

Located just outside Edzell, Dalfouper Bothy is a traditional cottage in need of full restoration.

By Jack McKeown
Dalfouper Bothy is the perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
Dalfouper Bothy is the perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.

A traditional stone bothy in rural Angus is in need of full refurbishment.

Dalfouper Bothy sits in beautiful countryside with views to the Angus Glens. It’s located up a narrow single-track road and is surrounded by fields.

Dalfouper Bothy enjoys a superb rural location. Image: Zoopla.
The cottage has traditional stone walls and a slate roof. Image: Zoopla.

While the cottage enjoys almost complete seclusion, the village of Edzell is within easy walking distance.

The detached cottage is in derelict condition and has been empty for many years. It’s a project property that will be suitable for a builder, developer or a homeowner with extensive DIY experience.

Blank canvas

Dalfouper Bothy does offer a blank canvas, however, and could make a fantastic home to retire to. Alternatively it could be a great holiday cottage or weekend retreat.

Cottages like this are in great demand. With its red sandstone walls and traditional slate roof it has the potential to be a postcard-perfect property.

The fact it’s been empty for some time may mean it qualifies for a reduced VAT rate which would help bring down refurbishment costs.

The garden will be extended into a useful rectangular shape. Image: Zoopla
Dalfouper Bothy could be a wonderful retirement home or holiday retreat. Image: Zoopla.

The current garden is a triangular shape, however the sellers will extend the grounds to include parts of the neighbouring fields. This will create a good sized rectangular garden with plenty of space for children and dogs to play outside.

Due to the poor condition of the building the sellers accept no responsibility for anyone visiting the property without a formal appointment.

It’s on sale with Wardhaugh for offers over £135,000.

Conversation