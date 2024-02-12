Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper

A traditional stone bothy in rural Angus is in need of full refurbishment.

Dalfouper Bothy sits in beautiful countryside with views to the Angus Glens. It’s located up a narrow single-track road and is surrounded by fields.

While the cottage enjoys almost complete seclusion, the village of Edzell is within easy walking distance.

The detached cottage is in derelict condition and has been empty for many years. It’s a project property that will be suitable for a builder, developer or a homeowner with extensive DIY experience.

Blank canvas

Dalfouper Bothy does offer a blank canvas, however, and could make a fantastic home to retire to. Alternatively it could be a great holiday cottage or weekend retreat.

Cottages like this are in great demand. With its red sandstone walls and traditional slate roof it has the potential to be a postcard-perfect property.

The fact it’s been empty for some time may mean it qualifies for a reduced VAT rate which would help bring down refurbishment costs.

The current garden is a triangular shape, however the sellers will extend the grounds to include parts of the neighbouring fields. This will create a good sized rectangular garden with plenty of space for children and dogs to play outside.

Due to the poor condition of the building the sellers accept no responsibility for anyone visiting the property without a formal appointment.

It’s on sale with Wardhaugh for offers over £135,000.