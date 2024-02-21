Drink-driver hit speeds of 140mph during police chase through Fife

A drink-driver hit speeds of 140mph during an “appalling” police chase through Fife.

Cameron Alexander was told it was only “good fortune” no one was killed during the dramatic pursuit in the early hours of December 27 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 23-year-old drove his BMW at 60mph in built up areas, went the wrong way on a mini roundabout, and nearly lost control of the car on multiple occasions.

He returned to the dock for sentencing this week, after earlier pleading guilty to driving dangerously, being nearly double the drink-drive limit (42mics/22) and failing to stop for police.

Fife drink-driver accelerated away from cops

Prosecutor Andrew Brown told the court police were travelling north on the A92 towards Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes, when they first spotted Alexander’s white BMW pass them at speed.

Officers followed the vehicle as it appeared to be travelling above the 70mph speed limit and signalled for it to stop.

The car came to a halt at the Balfarg junction.

The fiscal depute said that as soon as officers got out of their car, Alexander’s vehicle drove off at speed.

Information about the vehicle was radioed to the control room.

Another police unit spotted the BMW turning onto the A912 towards Falkland.

It was later seen at Pitlessie, heading in the direction of Cupar, but was soon lost to sight.

The fiscal depute said Alexander’s vehicle was next seen by police speeding down the A92.

One police car with dashcam clocked him travelling at speeds in excess of 110mph and signalled for him to stop.

The fiscal depute said: “The subject vehicle continued to travel southbound on the A92 at speeds in excess of 135mph and 140mph”.

The vehicle exited the A92 at Redhouse Roundabout and drove along various roads, at one point getting a puncture.

Alexander, who is from Kirkcaldy, then went the wrong way round a mini roundabout at the junction with Randolph Crescent and Boreland Road in Kirkcaldy.

Mr Brown continued: “The vehicle continued to travel at speeds in excess of 60mph, with the limit being 30mph in those areas”.

Alexander was apprehended by police after stopping at Dunnikier Road.

Mr Brown said Alexander had attempted to enter another vehicle he had keys to.

‘Good fortune’ no one was killed

After being taken to Dunfermline police station he failed an alcohol breath test and was charged.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick highlighted to Alexander that he had admitted driving dangerously at speeds exceeding 140mph – and 60mph in built up areas – and that he drove off after pulling over when police signalled him to stop.

The sheriff continued: “To make that worse, you were nearly twice over the limit at the time.

“It’s just by pure good fortune you did not end up killing someone or killing yourself.

“The court views this extremely seriously and has to contemplate the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

However, Sheriff Borthwick said he took into account that Alexander is someone who – up until this “appalling incident” – was of good character and in employment.

The sheriff also pointed out that Alexander had a positive social work report, highlighting issues in relation to his mental health.

Sheriff Borthwick sentenced Alexander to 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 16 months.

‘Stupid course of action’

Defence lawyer David Cranston had argued for a non-custodial sentence, highlighting that Alexander is a first offender with previous good character, and has shown remorse from the outset.

Mr Cranston said Alexander advised that, when police pulled him over, he panicked and knew immediately upon speeding off from officers he had done the wrong thing but “felt committed to that stupid course of action”.

The solicitor said his client accepts he was drinking alcohol much earlier in the evening but that he had been asleep at home and felt fit to drive.

Referring to a social work report, Mr Cranston also highlighted Alexander’s mental health difficulties.

The lawyer said Alexander, of Dunnikier Road, felt so ashamed he did not go back to work, but is now optimistic of getting a new job selling insurance.

