Crail Airfield tourism plans with hotel and 91 holiday units recommended for approval

Plans to transform Fife’s Crail Airfield into a major holiday and tourism destination have been recommended for approval.

A masterplan for the former wartime military base will go before councillors next week.

It includes proposals for 91 holiday accommodation units, six new buildings for small businesses, cycle paths, roads and parking.

And if approved, separate detailed plans for a 50-bedroom hotel, market hall and museum will follow.

Planning officer Scott Simpson says the development will take more than 10 years to complete and could generate millions for the area.

And he concludes it would bring about “community and economic benefit”.

However, almost 200 objections have been received over the impact it would have on the East Neuk village.

What do the Crail Airfield tourism plans show?

The proposal by West Lothian-based Ground Developments Ltd was unveiled in March last year.

The 91 accommodation units will be in the site’s northern part, currently occupied by former military sleeping quarters.

And a large parkland to the south would be open to the public.

Under subsequent plans, the category-A listed aircraft repair shop will become a hotel and the gym will be converted into a market hall.

Meanwhile, a torpedo workshop and hangar will be an open air museum with cafe and shop.

The developers say the move will safeguard the site’s long-term future and preserve part of the UK’s wartime history.

Developments could bring 1,300 more cars

But objectors say there is no evidence there is any need for holiday homes and no demand for the development.

They fear Crail’s narrow roads are not wide enough to cope with extra traffic.

And they say construction vehicles should not be allowed through the village.

Crail Preservation Society has also raised concerns over the future of listed buildings at the site.

However, a traffic assessment estimates the development would generate 1,359 vehicles at weekends at most.

It says this is fewer than some of the big car racing events held at the site, with roads coping well.

‘Chance to regenerate historical asset’

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site is listed.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

However, the military moved out 62 years ago.

And the developers describe their tourism plan for Crail Airfield as an opportunity to regenerate a nationally-significant but decaying historical asset.