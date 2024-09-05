Crail Airfield tourism plans with hotel and 91 holiday units recommended for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Crail Airfield tourism plans with hotel and 91 holiday units recommended for approval

Councillors will meet to discuss the ambitious proposal.

By Claire Warrender
How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out.
How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Plans to transform Fife’s Crail Airfield into a major holiday and tourism destination have been recommended for approval.

A masterplan for the former wartime military base will go before councillors next week.

It includes proposals for 91 holiday accommodation units, six new buildings for small businesses, cycle paths, roads and parking.

Crail Airfield plans include an open-air museum.
Crail Airfield tourism plans include an open-air museum. Image: Ground Developments Ltd.

And if approved, separate detailed plans for a 50-bedroom hotel, market hall and museum will follow.

Planning officer Scott Simpson says the development will take more than 10 years to complete and could generate millions for the area.

And he concludes it would bring about “community and economic benefit”.

However, almost 200 objections have been received over the impact it would have on the East Neuk village.

What do the Crail Airfield tourism plans show?

The proposal by West Lothian-based Ground Developments Ltd was unveiled in March last year.

The 91 accommodation units will be in the site’s northern part, currently occupied by former military sleeping quarters.

And a large parkland to the south would be open to the public.

Two of the buildings earmarked for development.
How the market hall will look. Image: Ground Development Ltd.

Under subsequent plans, the category-A listed aircraft repair shop will become a hotel and the gym will be converted into a market hall.

Meanwhile, a torpedo workshop and hangar will be an open air museum with cafe and shop.

The developers say the move will safeguard the site’s long-term future and preserve part of the UK’s wartime history.

Developments could bring 1,300 more cars

But objectors say there is no evidence there is any need for holiday homes and no demand for the development.

They fear Crail’s narrow roads are not wide enough to cope with extra traffic.

And they say construction vehicles should not be allowed through the village.

Crail Preservation Society has also raised concerns over the future of listed buildings at the site.

However, a traffic assessment estimates the development would generate 1,359 vehicles at weekends at most.

It says this is fewer than some of the big car racing events held at the site, with roads coping well.

‘Chance to regenerate historical asset’

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site is listed.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

However, the military moved out 62 years ago.

And the developers describe their tourism plan for Crail Airfield as an opportunity to regenerate a nationally-significant but decaying historical asset.

Conversation