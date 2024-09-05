Woman, 19, who died in Perthshire crash named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman, 19, who died in Perthshire crash named

Two others were taken to hospital after the crash on the B9099 between Luncarty and Stanley.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Erin Slane.
Erin Slane.

A 19-year-old woman who died in a crash in Perthshire has been named.

Erin Slane, from the Perth area, was a passenger in the car when it crashed on the B9099 Luncarty to Stanley Road early on Sunday.

The former Perth Grammar School pupil was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman were taken to hospital.

He was arrested and later released pending further inquiries.

Police investigation continues after death of Erin Slane in Perthshire crash

CRASH victim named
Erin Slane died at the scene of the crash on the B9099. Image: Google Maps/Police Scotland

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts remain with Erin’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for anyone with information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“We still ask anyone driving in the area around the time of the crash with dash-cam to review their footage and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0617 of Sunday September 1.

Fiona Robertson, headteacher at Perth Grammar School, said: “This is a terrible tragedy and the sympathies of the entire school community are with Erin’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Support is available for any of our pupils who require it.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
4 key points from Perth leisure centre decision – including city centre car parking…
Firefighters in hazmat outfits at Crieff Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Two people in hospital after 'chemical leak' at Crieff Primary School
The main display counter at the ice cream cafe in Perth.
Perth ice cream and dessert cafe put up for sale after 8 years
Curling Mixed Doubles championship at Dewars Centre. . Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Curling in Perth facing uncertain future as ice rink excluded from new leisure…
Sign for Thimblerow car park, Perth
New Perth leisure centre to be built at Thimblerow car park
10
Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House in Perth city centre
Perth's Pullar House and Kinnoull Street car park purchase agreed by council
4
Aidan Lewis
XL Bullies destroyed after savaging blind spaniel in Dunblane
1-5 High Street exterior, a traditional three storey building with turrets close to River Tay
Perth council offices in £1 sale deal set to reopen as boutique hotel
3
A laptop showing a bill and Jade Kouletakis in the background.
Energy giant Ovo apologises after Perth woman 'harassed' to pay bill she had already…
Daanyaal Chowdhury
Puppy farmer admits human trafficking at Perthshire kennels

Conversation