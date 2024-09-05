Woman, 19, who died in Perthshire crash named

A 19-year-old woman who died in a crash in Perthshire has been named.

Erin Slane, from the Perth area, was a passenger in the car when it crashed on the B9099 Luncarty to Stanley Road early on Sunday.

The former Perth Grammar School pupil was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman were taken to hospital.

He was arrested and later released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts remain with Erin’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for anyone with information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“We still ask anyone driving in the area around the time of the crash with dash-cam to review their footage and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0617 of Sunday September 1.

Fiona Robertson, headteacher at Perth Grammar School, said: “This is a terrible tragedy and the sympathies of the entire school community are with Erin’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Support is available for any of our pupils who require it.”