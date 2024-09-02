Man, 21, released by police in Perthshire fatal crash probe

A driver who was arrested after a fatal crash in Perthshire has been released by police.

The 21-year-old was detained by officers after the crash on the B9099 near Luncarty in the early hours of Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman died in the crash.

The man has been released pending further inquiries as a police investigation continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries remain ongoing following a fatal crash on the B9099 Luncarty to Stanley road in Perthshire.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested and has since been released pending further inquiry.

“The incident happened around 2.50am near the junction leading to Gowrie Farm.

“Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The male driver, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year old passenger were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0617 of Sunday September 1.

First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney said on X he was “terribly sorry” to hear the news following the crash.

He said: “I extend my sympathy to all those affected.”