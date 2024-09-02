Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after heavy downpours

Flood alerts have been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after heavy downpours across the region.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is warning of flooding across much of Scotland, including in Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the area on Monday.

The weather alert came into effect at midnight and will remain in place until Tuesday morning.

Sepa says heavy showers and the risk of thunder could cause flooding from surface water and rivers.

The agency said: “Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.

“Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel.

“Isolated properties may also be at risk.”

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed the flood gates on the South Inch will remain closed as a precaution while the thunderstorm warning is in place.

The Met Office is warning that some areas may see 30 to 40mm of rain in less than an hour during the thunderstorms.