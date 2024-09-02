Man, 39, hospitalised and 54-year-old charged as armed police called to Methil ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 39, hospitalised and 54-year-old charged as armed police called to Methil ‘disturbance’

Officers were called to Swan Court on Sunday night.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency services at the scene on Swan Court in Methil
Emergency services at the scene. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A 39-year-old man has been taken to hospital and a 54-year-old man charged after armed police were called to a “disturbance” in Methil.

Officers were called to flats at Swan Court shortly after 11pm on Sunday with at least five police vehicles in attendance.

An ambulance and two Scottish Ambulance Service incident response vehicles were also spotted at the scene.

Man taken to hospital after Methil ‘disturbance’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Sunday we were called to a report of a disturbance in Swan Court, Methil.

“Emergency services attended and one man, aged 39, was taken to hospital for treatment and was later released.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.”

More from Fife

Post Thumbnail
Man facilitated transfer of £91k for crooks involved in Fife 'cold call' scam
Flood alerts have been issued for across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after heavy downpours
An armed officer at the Lochore incident. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Man, 29, arrested after armed police called to Fife home
David Gordon
Jail for 'digital forensics' paedophile caught using VPN to access dark web in Fife
A police officer said "oops" after pushing a handcuffed man.
Police officer found guilty of assaulting suspect during arrest in Fife
The warning has been issued across Courier country. Image: Met Office
Thunderstorms warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Great pictures as thousands turn out for Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty
Sol Bamba smiles for the camera at Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s East End Park in 2007.
Former Dunfermline Athletic footballer Sol Bamba dies aged 39
Police are investigating the incident at Ladybank in Fife. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Police hunt driver after car crashes into Fife home
The Cellardyke tidal pool committee celebrate the official reopening after restoration
Cellardyke tidal pool's £150,000 renovation officially unveiled amid sea swimming revival
3