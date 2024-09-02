Man, 39, hospitalised and 54-year-old charged as armed police called to Methil ‘disturbance’

A 39-year-old man has been taken to hospital and a 54-year-old man charged after armed police were called to a “disturbance” in Methil.

Officers were called to flats at Swan Court shortly after 11pm on Sunday with at least five police vehicles in attendance.

An ambulance and two Scottish Ambulance Service incident response vehicles were also spotted at the scene.

Man taken to hospital after Methil ‘disturbance’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Sunday we were called to a report of a disturbance in Swan Court, Methil.

“Emergency services attended and one man, aged 39, was taken to hospital for treatment and was later released.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.”