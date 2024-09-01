Thunderstorms warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Residents across Tayside, Fife, and parts of Stirling are being warned thunderstorms could hit the regions.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning that will cover the area throughout Monday.

Large parts of the east and central belt fall under the warning, which could bring possible disruption and localised flooding.

The Met Office issued the warning, which comes into effect at midnight and will remain in place until Tuesday morning.

The warning says: “Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing from overnight and expected to continue to affect parts of the UK through the day.

“The focus for thunderstorms and impacts is expected to gradually move east later in the day.”

Up to 80mm of rain possible during thunderstorms

The Met Office added: “The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40 mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80 mm in one or two places.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Power cuts may also take place.

Delays to train and bus services are also possible.