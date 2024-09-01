Woman, 19, dies after one-car crash in Perthshire

A 19-year-old woman has died after a one-vehicle crash near Luncarty in Perthshire.

Police and firefighters were called to a collision on the B9099, between Stanley and Luncarty, shortly before 3am on Sunday.

Three people – a male driver, 21, and two female passengers aged 19 – had been travelling in a blue Ford Fiesta near Gowrie Farm.

Officers said the 21-year-old driver and the rear seat passenger were taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger died at the scene.

First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney said on X he was “terribly sorry” to hear the news.

“I extend my sympathy to all those affected,” he added.

An extensive police inquiry was carried out before the road reopened at around 1.15pm.

Police said the driver has been arrested in connection with motoring offences while the investigation remains ongoing.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and those who have been injured.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist is asked to get in touch.

“If you were driving near the area at the time and have dash-cam that could assist then please make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0617 of Sunday, September 1, 2024.