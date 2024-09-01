Woman, 19, dies after one-car crash in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman, 19, dies after one-car crash in Perthshire

A 21-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with motoring offences.

By James Simpson
The B9099 was closed for a police investigation. Image: Google Street View
The B9099 was closed for a police investigation. Image: Google Street View

A 19-year-old woman has died after a one-vehicle crash near Luncarty in Perthshire.

Police and firefighters were called to a collision on the B9099, between Stanley and Luncarty, shortly before 3am on Sunday.

Three people – a male driver, 21, and two female passengers aged 19 – had been travelling in a blue Ford Fiesta near Gowrie Farm.

Officers said the 21-year-old driver and the rear seat passenger were taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger died at the scene.

First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney said on X he was “terribly sorry” to hear the news.

“I extend my sympathy to all those affected,” he added.

Investigation after woman, 21, dies in Luncarty crash

An extensive police inquiry was carried out before the road reopened at around 1.15pm.

Police said the driver has been arrested in connection with motoring offences while the investigation remains ongoing.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and those who have been injured.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist is asked to get in touch.

“If you were driving near the area at the time and have dash-cam that could assist then please make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0617 of Sunday, September 1, 2024.

