Home News Dundee

Bid to trace teen duo who pushed ‘Del Boy’s’ broken down Reliant Regal van in Dundee

The car broke down in the Hilltown ahead of an Only Fools and Horses event at the Bowbridge Bar.

By James Simpson
Two young lads were seen pushing the car to safety. Image: Supplied
Two young lads were seen pushing the car to safety. Image: Supplied

A Dundee pub is looking to trace two teenagers who helped push ‘Del Boy’s’ Reliant Regal van down the Hilltown.

The iconic van from Only Fools and Horses had broken down on Friday evening ahead of an event at the Bowbridge Bar, where actor Philip Pope was appearing.

Pictures were taken of two youngsters on Strarthmartine Road assisting the driver, Wayne O’Hare.

Wayne, 57, had been attempting to take the vehicle to his family’s pub before the event with the actor who played ‘singing dustman’ Tony Angelino in one of the show’s most famous scenes.

The Reliant Regal wasn’t so reliant when it broke down.

Staff had transformed the Hilltown pub into the Starlight Rooms – the fictional venue where Tony performed his legendary ‘Cwying’ song.

While the night was a success Wayne, who was dressed as Del Boy, is now trying to track down the two lads who assisted him at the roadside.

Philip Pope with Wayne O’Hare as Del Boy. Image: Bowbridge Bar

He said: “Two young lads had done me a great service pushing me towards the old TSB.

“It had been a bit manic on the lead up to the event and we wanted the car there as part of the experience.

“What we didn’t envisage was the car breaking down on the Hilltown after getting it washed.

“It could have been an Only Fools and Horses episode, honestly.

“These young lads came and asked if was okay and helped to push me down the road.

“There was folk talking pictures and videos.”

Wayne said he wanted a chance to thank the lads properly for their assistance on Friday night.

“It was a great night, we had folk from Edinburgh, Birmingham, Lanarkshire, Falkirk who came to see Philip,” he said.

“My daughter Kirsty and the staff had done a brilliant job transforming the function area of the pub.

“Friend Doreen Hainey had played Raquel Turner when Phil performed the iconic ‘Cwying’ song.”

Actor Philip Pope performing with local woman Doreen Hainey. Image: Bowbridge Bar

He added: “The only thing I’m slightly gutted about was I never really got a proper chance to thank the lads for their help.

“Sometimes the Hilltown gets a bad reputation but these lads stopped and helped.”

