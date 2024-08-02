Only Fools and Horses actor set to perform legendary ‘Cwying’ song at Dundee pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only Fools and Horses actor set to perform legendary ‘Cwying’ song at Dundee pub

Philip Pope played Tony Angelino in an episode of the sitcom.

By James Simpson
Philip Pope is going to perform at the Bowbridge Bar. Image: BBC iPlayer/Google Street View
Philip Pope is going to perform at the Bowbridge Bar. Image: BBC iPlayer/Google Street View

An Only Fools and Horses actor is set to recreate one of the show’s most famous scenes at a Dundee pub.

Philip Pope, who played ‘singing dustman’ Tony Angelino in an episode of the sitcom, will be at the Bowbridge Bar on August 30.

The pub will be transformed into the Starlight Rooms – the fictional venue where Tony performed his legendary ‘Cwying’ song.

Pope’s portrayal of the singer who could only pronounce his Rs as Ws as he sang the Roy Orbison hit Crying went down as one of the funniest Only Fools and Horses scenes.

Wayne O’Hare of the Bowbridge Bar.
Wayne with his version of the yellow van driven by Del Boy and Rodney. Image: Supplied

Bowbridge Bar events organiser Wayne O’Hare says he got the chance to bring ‘Tony’ to the pub after buying a prop from the show.

Wayne also has a version of the yellow van made famous by Del Boy and Rodney.

The 57-year-old – who is one-half of Dundee’s Singing Cabbies – said: “It’s the only show Phil will be performing in Scotland as part of his UK tour.

“He’s an accomplished singer and actor and we’re delighted he’s going to appear here.

“It’s been about a year in the making.

Tony Angelino to join local ‘Raquel’ and sing ‘Cwying’ hit at Dundee pub

“I’m a huge fan of the show and it was actually Del Boy’s cigar jar which got this started.

“I bought the item online from another fan and he knew Philip’s agent and we made the approach.”

Fans will get a chance to hear from the star about his time on the show and interactions with the other actors.

Wayne has promised an audience member will also have a chance to play Raquel – Del Boy’s “significant other” – to re-enact the famous scene where the pair duet on stage.

Wayne has also had a custom painting of Tony Angelino created. Image: Wayne O’Hare

Wayne, from Fintry, added: “We’ve had some great talent in here including Tommy Cannon recently.

“Philip will be getting dressed up in the attire he wore for that scene and a local Raquel will perform beside him.

“I sort of have to pinch myself knowing he’s going to be performing this scene in a pub in the Hilltown.

‘He who dares, wins’

“It’s been a hobby for me trying to help get these acts in the pub and it’s amazing we’ve got him.

“To quote Del Boy, ‘He who dares, wins’.

“There has been a lot of interest and tickets are available for £15 at the bar.”

It comes after Philip broke into the ‘Cwying’ song at a comic con event in Manchester last year.

