Only Fools and Horses actor set to perform legendary ‘Cwying’ song at Dundee pub

An Only Fools and Horses actor is set to recreate one of the show’s most famous scenes at a Dundee pub.

Philip Pope, who played ‘singing dustman’ Tony Angelino in an episode of the sitcom, will be at the Bowbridge Bar on August 30.

The pub will be transformed into the Starlight Rooms – the fictional venue where Tony performed his legendary ‘Cwying’ song.

Pope’s portrayal of the singer who could only pronounce his Rs as Ws as he sang the Roy Orbison hit Crying went down as one of the funniest Only Fools and Horses scenes.

Bowbridge Bar events organiser Wayne O’Hare says he got the chance to bring ‘Tony’ to the pub after buying a prop from the show.

Wayne also has a version of the yellow van made famous by Del Boy and Rodney.

The 57-year-old – who is one-half of Dundee’s Singing Cabbies – said: “It’s the only show Phil will be performing in Scotland as part of his UK tour.

“He’s an accomplished singer and actor and we’re delighted he’s going to appear here.

“It’s been about a year in the making.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and it was actually Del Boy’s cigar jar which got this started.

“I bought the item online from another fan and he knew Philip’s agent and we made the approach.”

Fans will get a chance to hear from the star about his time on the show and interactions with the other actors.

Wayne has promised an audience member will also have a chance to play Raquel – Del Boy’s “significant other” – to re-enact the famous scene where the pair duet on stage.

Wayne, from Fintry, added: “We’ve had some great talent in here including Tommy Cannon recently.

“Philip will be getting dressed up in the attire he wore for that scene and a local Raquel will perform beside him.

“I sort of have to pinch myself knowing he’s going to be performing this scene in a pub in the Hilltown.

‘He who dares, wins’

“It’s been a hobby for me trying to help get these acts in the pub and it’s amazing we’ve got him.

“To quote Del Boy, ‘He who dares, wins’.

“There has been a lot of interest and tickets are available for £15 at the bar.”

It comes after Philip broke into the ‘Cwying’ song at a comic con event in Manchester last year.