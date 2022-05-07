Dundee ‘Singing Cabbie’ opens up on decades-long depression battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A much-loved “singing cabbie” from Dundee has opened up about a 30-year battle with depression.

Wayne O’Hare, who has appeared on hit shows including Britain’s Got Talent, says he used his music and larger-than-life personality as a way to hide his internal struggles.

Now 55, he is beginning to open up in a bid to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

Wayne, from Fintry, opened up ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week, which starts on Monday.

Now a director of Bowbridge Bar, he says without learning to open up to his family, who have been a huge support, he would not be alive.

Wayne said: “I was 25 when I was first diagnosed with acute anxiety and depression.

“It was a case of putting an act on, in an attempt of trying not to look weak.

“This is very much a trend that young men still face today in sharing their problems.

“My way of coping would be to withdraw from going out, I wouldn’t see people for months.

“I’d struggle to get out of bed for days on end and my weight ballooned to 26 stone at one point.

“The reality for me is that without my family I wouldn’t be here.

“I’d be six feet under, it’s as simple as that.”

Wayne says his wife Shirley has been aware of his mental illness for some time but he only became willing to discuss it openly in recent years.

He says people are often shocked as they know him as one half of the happy-go-lucky Singing Cabbies, alongside pal Jimmy Smart.

The pair have appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, All Together Now and Secret Body.

In 2019, he faked a heart attack when thugs raided a pub and attacked him with a crowbar.

Wayne said: “While I’ve been performing in recent years the Wayne on stage has been a way of masquerading some of my troubles.

“I’ve definitely become more of an open book regarding my issues with depression.

“People are surprised given they’ve maybe seen me on stage as part of The Singing Cabbies.”

“I’ve told them my the struggles I’ve faced and admitted I take medication to combat the illness.

“It wasn’t easy to open up, a lot of people don’t see depression as an illness and I understand why they don’t if they haven’t experienced it.

“Depression is a hidden illness and it can be debilitating and literally take you off your feet.”

‘Epidemic’

The former Stobswell Rugby player is keen to encourage others to open up, saying he sees a worrying rise in young men committing or attempting suicide in Dundee.

He also praised groups such as Andy’s Man Club and Back Onside who are providing networks for men to speak freely.

“Whilst there is no great answer to this epidemic, talking and sharing your problems is a massive tool in trying to tackle it,” Wayne said.

“These organisations provide a lifeline for people.

“Unfortunately there is still a stigma for young men not thinking this is an avenue for them to go down.

“They try to fix their problems with drink and drugs before their life sadly spirals out of control.

“There is clearly still more to be done to address this and I could only urge people to take that first step and speak out.”

Samaritans Scotland offers a 27/7 helpline for anyone in need on 116 123. More ways to access support can be found on the charity’s website, samaritans.org/scotland