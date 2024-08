Police say they are concerned for the welfare of an Arbroath man who may have left the area.

Ilgvars Platais was last seen at Arbroath bus station at around 3.40pm on Monday.

He is described as 5ft 8 tall, of slim build, with short blond/fair hair.

Constable Percival from Arbroath Police Station said: “I would appeal to anyone with information that could help trace Ilgvars to contact police on 101 quoting reference number PS-20240801-2428.”