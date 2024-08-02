8 weeks of roadworks on A90 between Perth and Dundee as Glencarse overbridge is repaired

Drivers between Perth and Dundee will face eight weeks of roadworks on the A90.

The works, which are due to begin in September, will see full repairs made to the Glencarse overbridge.

During the works, temporary traffic management arrangements will be put in place.

The overbridge will remain open and continue to operate under temporary traffic lights.

‘Permanant repairs’ set for A90 Glencarse overbridge

Temporary traffic lights have been in operation over the bridge – which links Glencarse and St Madoes – since last March after a vehicle collided with the structure.

As part of the repairs, the bridge will be propped up on stilts so the damaged steel beam can be replaced.

Other maintenance work will also be carried out on the bridge.

An Amey spokesperson said, “We are pleased to be in the final stages of preparation to begin work to carry out the permanent repairs on the A90 Glencarse overbridge after it was damaged last year.

“Amey appreciates the effects of this disruption on the local community and thank them for their patience.”

Councillor Alasdair Bailey, who previously through a birthday party for the damaged bridge, said he is “pleased” at the update.

He said: “I’m pleased to hear that the works are finally to proceed on the A90 bridge at Glencarse.

“It will have been 18 months since the lorry strike by the time the works start and I regularly hear from folk that they’re fed up of having to wait to cross under the current arrangements.

“Yes, there will be eight weeks of sometimes quite bad disruption on the A90 while the works are done but I’m not sure there’s a way to repair a bridge like this without a contraflow so it’s a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.”