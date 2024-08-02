Port of Dundee business shuts its doors as company ‘consolidates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Dundee business shuts its doors as company ‘consolidates’

The firm brought the first major decommissioning project to the city, which employed 200 workers at its peak.

By Rob McLaren
Augean at Port of Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Augean at Port of Dundee. Image: Google Maps

A Port of Dundee business has closed its doors after deciding to “consolidate” to its other Scottish sites.

Augean North Sea Services opened its Dundee site in 2017 to support decommissioning work.

It brought the first major decom project to the city, with the arrival of the Shell Curlew floating production, storage and offloading vessel in 2019.

The work providing specialised industrial cleaning services had around 200 people on site at its peak.

Augean said it had “seen it all” in the last seven years in Dundee.

Augean closing Dundee workshop

But of late just three workers were based at Shed 36. Augean closed its Dundee site  on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Augean said: “The Augean North East Scotland (ANES) facility in Dundee came to the end of its lease.

“A decision was made to consolidate the company’s operations to the three existing sites in Aberdeen as well as the eco centre in Peterhead.

“In recent months only three members of staff have been employed at the Dundee site.

Huge offshore platform Curlew arrives in Dundee in June 2019 for decommissioning. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Two have left the company of their own accord and the third has received specialist training and is being redeployed.”

Augean operates across the hazardous waste management, oil and gas, nuclear and radioactive sectors.

The work on Shell’s Curlew was meant to last three months, but the distinctive vessel ended up being docked in Dundee for a year.

Complexities of the work meant Augean could not fully clean the vessel. Shell then arranged for it to be dismantled in Norway.

At the end of 2020, it cut around a third of its North Sea Services workforce saying Covid-19 and the oil price slump hit “heavily impacted” sales.

Port lines up new tenant

It made headlines again in 2021 when the company was subject of a bidding war between a subsidiary of banking giant Morgan Stanley and Eleia, which bought the company for around £390 million.

Peter Marioni, Augean’s chief operating officer for north-east Scotland, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved with the preparations for exiting Dundee.

“This is a bittersweet moment for Augean but we are excited for the future and evolving within the decommissioning industry.

The Curlew was at the Port of Dundee for a year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We are currently developing and advancing our alternative NORM (naturally occurring radioactive material) facilities in Peterhead and Aberdeen.”

A Port of Dundee spokesperson said: “Augean have taken the operational decision to close their Dundee facility.

“The Port of Dundee is in the process of reallocating the space to a new tenant.”

Conversation