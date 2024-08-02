Murder victim Annalise Johnstone among those honoured in new memorial at Perthshire witch monument

Annalise Johnstone and other female murder victims have been honoured by a mystery artist at the Maggie Wall Witch Monument in Perthshire.

Names like Yvonne Barr, Jane Cummings, Moira Gilbertson and Bennylyn and Jellica Burke have been featured on memorial stones placed at the monument near Dunning.

Each of the stones represents a woman who lost her life to violence.

This unique tribute consists of small white stones, each adorned with a feminine face and inscribed with the name of a victim on the back.

One stone at the site reads “For the failed women of Scotland.

“You still deserve so much better.”

Annalise Johnstone, who was murdered at the monument six years ago, is among those remembered.

Annalise’s plaque, a part of a recycled tree trunk reads: “Maggie Wall may not have existed but Annalise Johnstone did”.

Her family told the Courier they were “moved” by the tribute to Annalise and other women.

To this day no one has been convicted of murdering Annalise.

“Annalise will forever be in our hearts” they said in a statement.

“Someday you will get the justice you deserved Annalise.”

The 22-year-old’s brother Jordan Johnstone and his former partner Angela Newlands were acquitted of the murder a year later.

Self-employed landscaper Mr Johnstone, found not proven, admitted carrying his dead sister’s body for two miles and dumping her by a roadside but claimed Newlands had killed her during the trial.

His partner Ms Newlands was cleared of the charge after a High Court judge ruled there was insufficient evidence.

The Maggie Wall Witch Monument is a striking stone cross believed to commemorate Maggie Wall, who, according to local legend, was executed as a witch in the 17th century.

Although there is no historical record of Maggie Wall’s existence or trial, the monument stands as a symbol of the many women who were persecuted during the witch hunts that swept through Scotland.