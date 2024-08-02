Fife care worker who took knives to work and said he’d ‘stab’ another driver struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife care worker who took knives to work and said he’d ‘stab’ another driver struck off

A watchdog found Michael Neilson carried knives due to his "beliefs" and "activities outside of work".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Michael Neilson took knives to work on several occasions. Image: Shutterstock
Michael Neilson took knives to work on several occasions. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife social care worker who took knives to work and said he would “stab” another motorist while driving with a colleague has been struck off.

A watchdog found there was evidence that Michael Neilson had carried knives with him while supporting individuals in their homes on more than one occasion in August and September 2023.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) also found Neilson showed a knife to a supported individual.

Then on one occasion, while driving with a colleague, he said: “Well I’d stab him first, you ken I’ve always got a knife or two on me,” or words to that effect, in reference to another motorist.

Neilson was employed as a care-at-home provider by Eidyn Care Limited at ACS Care at Home Limited in Lochgelly at the time.

Fife carer who took knives to work ‘showed serious disregard for safety and welfare’

After an investigation, the SSSC struck Neilson off – saying his behaviour put service users at “serious risk”.

A report from the watchdog said: “Your conduct shows a serious disregard for the safety and welfare of the people you support and your colleagues.

“Bringing knives to work and showing a knife to a supported individual would likely have caused fear and alarm, and your conduct therefore placed them at risk of emotional harm.

“If the knives had been accessed by anyone else, there would have been a
risk of physical harm.

“Supported individuals have the right to feel safe in their homes and your conduct risked causing unnecessary fear and alarm, abusing the trust placed in you by them and their families.”

Care worker’s possession of knives linked to ‘beliefs’

The report added: “Although there does not appear to have been any intent to use the knives or to harm anyone, your conduct in bringing them to work and carrying them was deliberate and persistent and created a serious risk to others.

“Your possession of knives appears to arise from activities outside of work, as well as your beliefs.

“As a values issue, the conduct is not easily remediable.”

The SSSC said in order to protect the public, striking Neilson off the register was the “only appropriate sanction”.

It means he can no longer work in the care sector.

Eidyn Care: ‘Completely unacceptable behaviour’

A spokesperson for Eidyn Care said: “As an award winning and family-owned care-at-home provider based in Fife and Edinburgh we hire people who have experience of caring for others and who show real commitment to the role.

“Our care workers undergo enhanced Protecting Vulnerable Groups and enhanced reference checks, and receive ongoing training and supervision.

“Many of our 100 or so colleagues have worked previously as nurses or in the healthcare sector. Compassion and humour are positive attributes but they will never be enough if a carer does not demonstrate sound judgment and common sense.

“Thankfully our clients and colleagues came to no harm in this case and we acted quickly to alert relevant agencies to ill-advised, completely unacceptable behaviour by a colleague with a previously good record of service.”

Conversation