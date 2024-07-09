EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Johnstone murder probe twist as police follow up new information on unsolved Perthshire case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Johnstone murder probe twist as police follow up new information on unsolved Perthshire case

It is believed to be the first development in the case since 2019.

Annalise Johnstone.
By Brendan Duggan

Police investigating an unsolved Perthshire murder have followed up on new information relating to the death of Annalise Johnstone.

It is believed to be the first development in the case since 2019 when officers failed to find the murder weapon.

Annalise’s throat was cut, with her body found dumped at the Maggie Wall’s Witch Monument in Dunning in May 2018.

The 22-year-old’s brother Jordan Johnstone and Angela Newlands were acquitted of the murder a year later.

Self-employed landscaper Mr Johnstone, found not proven, admitted carrying his dead sister’s body for two miles and dumping her by a roadside.

His then partner Ms Newlands was cleared of the charge after a High Court judge ruled there was insufficient evidence.

‘These cases are never closed’

The Courier can reveal the probe into the death of Annalise – a young Traveller who spent part of her childhood in Kirkcaldy – could be stepped up three years after her family believed it had been shelved.

It comes after officers were passed new information relating to the case, with the details set to be reviewed by the procurator fiscal.

Annalise’s dad Gordon Johnstone resigned himself to the belief his daughter’s killer would never be brought to justice.

Police search alongside Maggie Wall Memorial following the death of Annalise Johnstone.
We have reached out to Gordon for comment.

Detective Inspector William Murdoch said: “The death of Annalise Johnstone is considered an unresolved murder and these cases are never closed by Police Scotland.

“Should any new information be received, detectives will thoroughly assess this and investigate further, wherever necessary.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) added: “As with all unresolved homicides, the case does remain open and careful consideration would be given to any further evidence that comes to light.”

Annalise Johnstone murder trial

Giving evidence after Ms Newlands was cleared at the murder trial, Mr Johnstone blamed her for the killing and told the jury she had blackmailed him into covering it up.

He claimed he hid the murder weapon – described as an “expandable box cutter” – inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal box, along with Annalise’s phone and glasses, before burying it at the side of the Inchture to Errol road.

L-R: Angela Newlands, Jordan Johnstone and Annalise Johnstone.

Police Scotland later said a search for it had proved unsuccessful.

In 2020, Mr Johnstone told a tabloid newspaper: “I had nothing to do with the murder. I should never have moved the body.

“But I’ve never been in that situation before.

“I was trying to protect her so she got a proper burial.”

