EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Johnstone murder probe twist as police follow up new information on unsolved Perthshire case

Police investigating an unsolved Perthshire murder have followed up on new information relating to the death of Annalise Johnstone.

It is believed to be the first development in the case since 2019 when officers failed to find the murder weapon.

Annalise’s throat was cut, with her body found dumped at the Maggie Wall’s Witch Monument in Dunning in May 2018.

The 22-year-old’s brother Jordan Johnstone and Angela Newlands were acquitted of the murder a year later.

Self-employed landscaper Mr Johnstone, found not proven, admitted carrying his dead sister’s body for two miles and dumping her by a roadside.

His then partner Ms Newlands was cleared of the charge after a High Court judge ruled there was insufficient evidence.

‘These cases are never closed’

The Courier can reveal the probe into the death of Annalise – a young Traveller who spent part of her childhood in Kirkcaldy – could be stepped up three years after her family believed it had been shelved.

It comes after officers were passed new information relating to the case, with the details set to be reviewed by the procurator fiscal.

Annalise’s dad Gordon Johnstone resigned himself to the belief his daughter’s killer would never be brought to justice.

We have reached out to Gordon for comment.

Detective Inspector William Murdoch said: “The death of Annalise Johnstone is considered an unresolved murder and these cases are never closed by Police Scotland.

“Should any new information be received, detectives will thoroughly assess this and investigate further, wherever necessary.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) added: “As with all unresolved homicides, the case does remain open and careful consideration would be given to any further evidence that comes to light.”

Annalise Johnstone murder trial

Giving evidence after Ms Newlands was cleared at the murder trial, Mr Johnstone blamed her for the killing and told the jury she had blackmailed him into covering it up.

He claimed he hid the murder weapon – described as an “expandable box cutter” – inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal box, along with Annalise’s phone and glasses, before burying it at the side of the Inchture to Errol road.

Police Scotland later said a search for it had proved unsuccessful.

In 2020, Mr Johnstone told a tabloid newspaper: “I had nothing to do with the murder. I should never have moved the body.

“But I’ve never been in that situation before.

“I was trying to protect her so she got a proper burial.”