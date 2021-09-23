Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Augean: Auction for Port of Dundee firm ends with £390 million bid

By Rob McLaren
September 23 2021, 12.06pm Updated: September 23 2021, 12.06pm
Augean bidding war to end at auction.

A fierce bidding war to acquire Port of Dundee firm Augean has ended with a £390 million bid at auction.

Hazardous waste firm Augean has been fought over by a subsidiary of banking giant Morgan Stanley and Eleia.

Augean brought the first major decommissioning project to Dundee. It led work on Shell’s Curlew for almost a year.

It also has four sites in Aberdeen as well as a Peterhead facility.

Augean operates across the hazardous waste management, oil and gas, nuclear and radioactive sectors. It is headquartered in Wetherby.

After bids and counter bids stretching all the way back to May, it was decided last week an auction would take place.

Augean auction bids and what happens now?

Eleia was successful with its offer of 372 pence per share, valuing Augean at about £390m.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partner (MSIP) failed with its increased offer of 361 pence a share.

The Augean board said the increased Eleia offer was an “excellent outcome” for shareholders.

Augean North Sea Services, at East Tullos Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

The deal will be funded by a combination of equity and debt.

A general meeting of shareholders to accept the deal is due to be held the week of October 11.

If passed, Augean will subsequently stop trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Augean shares nudged up 1% to 371 pence in early trading today.

Bids and counter bids for waste firm

The bidding action started in May when MSIP made an offer worth around £300m for Augean.

Eleia – a special purpose vehicle formed by investment funds managed by Ancala Partners and Fiera Infrastructure of Canada – entered the race with a £341m offer in August.

The Curlew was Dundee’s first major decommissioning project.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley put forward an improved offer of £356m.

But with neither suitor declared their bid final, the auction process was announced.

Augean brought the first major decommissioning project to Dundee.

It worked on the prominent Shell Curlew decom project at Port of Dundee for over a year.

The firm cut more than a third of its North Sea Services workforce last year.

