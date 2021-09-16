Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Going once, going twice…Multi-million pound auction for Dundee waste firm Augean

By Gavin Harper
September 16 2021, 5.04pm
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Augean bidding war to end at auction Picture shows; Augean bidding war to end at auction. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics Date; Unknown
Port of Dundee hazardous waste firm Augean is to be sold at auction in the latest twist in an intense bidding war.

The action started in May when an arm of the banking giant Morgan Stanley made an offer worth around £300m for Augean.

Then, Eleia – a firm formed by investment businesses Ancala and Fiera Infrastructure of Canada – tabled a bid of 341m last month.

And last week, Morgan Stanley put forward an improved offer of £356m for Augean.

The firm’s board then removed its recommendation to approve the Eleia bid.
Instead, the board proposed to approve the MSI offer.

Bids and counter-bids, but no final offers

But with neither having declared their bid as final, the auction process will begin next week.

Augean North Sea Services, at East Tullos Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

Documents announcing the auction read: “On the basis that neither MSI Bidco nor Eleia Bidco have declared their offers final, such that either offer may be further increased or otherwise revised, a competitive situation continues to exist.

“In the absence of a “no increase” statement by either MSI Bidco or Eleia Bidco prior to 5pm on September 21, the auction procedure will apply.”

The auction will consist of a maximum of five rounds, which will take place on Tuesday evening.

The bids will then be confirmed the following morning. An update is then expected to be issued to Augean shareholders.

Augean’s work at Port of Dundee

Augean brought the first major decommissioning project to Dundee.

It worked on the prominent Shell Curlew decom project at Port of Dundee for over a year.

The Curlew was Dundee’s first major decommissioning project.

Augean also has four sites in Aberdeen as well as a Peterhead facility. It is headquartered in Wetherby.

The firm cut more than a third of its North Sea Services workforce last year.

