Road closed after overnight crash in Perthshire

A Perthshire road remains closed after an overnight crash led to two people being taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle collision on the B9099, between Stanley and Luncarty, shortly before 3am on Sunday.

Two fire engines from Perth were sent to the scene, with crews using rescue equipment.

The road has remained closed and two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.50am on Sunday September 1, to a report of a one vehicle crash on the B9099 Luncarty to Stanley road in Perthshire.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“The road is closed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”