Dundee Best pictures as Quadrophenia fans enjoy Phil Daniels show in Dundee The actor spoke about the film during a 45th anniversary event at Duck Slattery's. Phil Daniels with VIP guests Sharon Dickson and Sheena Bannerman. Image: Alan Richardson By Ben MacDonald September 1 2024, 12:33pm September 1 2024, 12:33pm Share Best pictures as Quadrophenia fans enjoy Phil Daniels show in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5072671/phil-daniels-quadrophenia-dundee-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Tayside’s mods had the chance to speak with Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels at an event on Saturday night. The actor was invited by Events 105 to celebrate the film’s 45th anniversary at Duck Slattery’s. VIP guests got the chance to meet and get photos with the actor, before he answered questions from the audience. After the Q&A session, there was music from The Substitutes and Target 5 as well as a DJ set from Nicki Donohoe. Speaking before the event, Phil said: “I really enjoy it. It’s been 45 years of Quadrophenia and it’s great to meet so many fans. “We went to the football before this, Dundee against St Mirren. It was… okay. It finished 2-2. “It is lovely to be here. Everyone up here has been really lovely to me.” Amongst those who got to meet Phil was super fan Sharon Dickson. She said: “I love Phil and Toyah Wilcox. I’ve had a crush on him since I was 9. “It’s my favourite ever film. I’ve got it on video and DVD. The old video shop even gave me their copy because I rented it so much.” Alan Richardson was at Duck Slattery’s to capture the best moments from the meet. Some of the guests queue for the Q&A with Phil Daniels. Phil Daniels with VIP Guest and Dundee Citizen of the Year Lesley Nicoll. Phil Daniels with VIP Guest Sheena Bannerman. Phil Daniels with Duck Slatterys owner Tony Cochrane. Phil Daniels star of Quadrophenia attended a 45th anniversary event at Duck Slatterys in Dundee. A night of stories, music and dancing celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the iconic British movie
Conversation