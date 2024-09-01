Best pictures as Quadrophenia fans enjoy Phil Daniels show in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Quadrophenia fans enjoy Phil Daniels show in Dundee

The actor spoke about the film during a 45th anniversary event at Duck Slattery's.

Phil Daniels with VIP guests Sharon Dickson and Sheena Bannerman. Image: Alan Richardson
By Ben MacDonald

Tayside’s mods had the chance to speak with Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels at an event on Saturday night.

The actor was invited by Events 105 to celebrate the film’s 45th anniversary at Duck Slattery’s.

VIP guests got the chance to meet and get photos with the actor, before he answered questions from the audience.

After the Q&A session, there was music from The Substitutes and Target 5 as well as a DJ set from Nicki Donohoe.

Speaking before the event, Phil said: “I really enjoy it. It’s been 45 years of Quadrophenia and it’s great to meet so many fans.

“We went to the football before this, Dundee against St Mirren. It was… okay. It finished 2-2.

“It is lovely to be here. Everyone up here has been really lovely to me.”

Amongst those who got to meet Phil was super fan Sharon Dickson.

She said: “I love Phil and Toyah Wilcox. I’ve had a crush on him since I was 9.

“It’s my favourite ever film. I’ve got it on video and DVD. The old video shop even gave me their copy because I rented it so much.”

Alan Richardson was at Duck Slattery’s to capture the best moments from the meet.

Some of the guests queue for the Q&A with Phil Daniels.
Phil Daniels with VIP Guest and Dundee Citizen of the Year Lesley Nicoll.
Phil Daniels with VIP Guest Sheena Bannerman.
Phil Daniels with Duck Slatterys owner Tony Cochrane.
Phil Daniels star of Quadrophenia attended a 45th anniversary event at Duck Slatterys in Dundee. A night of stories, music and dancing celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the iconic British movie

Conversation