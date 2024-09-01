Best pictures as Quadrophenia fans enjoy Phil Daniels show in Dundee

Tayside’s mods had the chance to speak with Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels at an event on Saturday night.

The actor was invited by Events 105 to celebrate the film’s 45th anniversary at Duck Slattery’s.

VIP guests got the chance to meet and get photos with the actor, before he answered questions from the audience.

After the Q&A session, there was music from The Substitutes and Target 5 as well as a DJ set from Nicki Donohoe.

Speaking before the event, Phil said: “I really enjoy it. It’s been 45 years of Quadrophenia and it’s great to meet so many fans.

“We went to the football before this, Dundee against St Mirren. It was… okay. It finished 2-2.

“It is lovely to be here. Everyone up here has been really lovely to me.”

Amongst those who got to meet Phil was super fan Sharon Dickson.

She said: “I love Phil and Toyah Wilcox. I’ve had a crush on him since I was 9.

“It’s my favourite ever film. I’ve got it on video and DVD. The old video shop even gave me their copy because I rented it so much.”

Alan Richardson was at Duck Slattery’s to capture the best moments from the meet.