Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels to celebrate film’s 45th anniversary in Dundee

The actor who played Jimmy Cooper in the 1979 cult classic will appear at Duck Slattery's in August.

By Ben MacDonald
Phil Daniels to appear at Dundee film event
Phil Daniels will celebrate the 45th anniversary of Quadrophenia at Duck Slattery's. Image: Curbishley-Baird/Kobal/Shutterstock/Supplied

Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels is set to celebrate the film’s 45th anniversary in Dundee.

The actor, who played Jimmy Cooper in the cult classic, will appear at Duck Slattery’s – in the Fat Sam’s building – on Saturday August 31.

Based on The Who’s 1973 rock opera, the film – set in 1960s London – follows a youth who gives up his postal job to join the mods, a gang at odds with the rockers.

The movie helped kickstart the career of Daniels, who later appeared on the Blur single Parklife and starred in EastEnders.

Phil Daniels to appear in Q&A at Dundee Quadrophenia event

Stephen Stewart from Events 105, which is organising the event, is promising a “proper party”.

He said: “Phil has kindly agreed to help celebrate the 45th anniversary.

“Not only will there be a Q&A where he will take questions from the audience, fans will be able to meet him and get pictures.

“After the Q&A we will have Nicki Donohoe performing a DJ set – she is a well-known mod DJ who hosts a show on Islington Radio.

Daniels appeared as Jimmy Cooper in the film. Image: Curbishley-Baird/Kobal/Shutterstock

“We’re going to have a couple of bands performing too.

“The Substitutes are a great Who tribute and Target 5 are a well-known mod act.

“Tony Cochrane, the owner of Duck Slattery’s, purchased the original moped from the movie and has agreed to have it on show during the evening.

“The A92 Vespa scooter club are also planning on having a ride out before the event, so there will be a load of mopeds seen along the street.”

Tickets for the event cost £20 and are available on Skiddle.

