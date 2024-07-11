Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain, confirms Craig Levein, who welcomes Adam Webb ‘enthusiasm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain, confirms Craig Levein, who welcomes Adam Webb ‘enthusiasm’

It's been all change at McDiarmid Park this week.

By Eric Nicolson
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain.
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain.

Kyle Cameron is the new captain of St Johnstone, Craig Levein has confirmed.

The 27-year-old centre-back signed a one-year loan deal last week and was given the armband for Saints’ last pre-season friendly at Arbroath.

Levein has seen enough already to give the former Scotland under-21 international the role of succeeding Liam Gordon on a permanent basis.

Cameron was the Notts County skipper when they won a Wembley play-off final to return to the English Football League.

“Kyle has been given the captain’s armband because I want him to bring the qualities he showed at Notts County here,” Levein told Saints TV.

Kyle Cameron challenges for a header at Arbroath.
Kyle Cameron challenges for a header at Arbroath.

“He’s a leader, he’s got the stature and the right kind of mentality.

“He’s a former Scotland under-21 international, is a good age and a good size.

“He’s got a lot of energy and is decent on the ball, so there are a lot of things to be positive about.

“You always hope the signings you make are successes and there’s everything to suggest he will be.

“You want to have four or five players with a bit about them and I think we’ll have that.”

‘Enthusiasm’

Meanwhile, Levein believes Adam Webb’s recently announced St Johnstone takeover will have a positive impact on the club.

“The important thing for me is he’s coming in with real enthusiasm,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“We spoke on the phone for a couple of hours a few weeks back and you could tell how much enthusiasm he’s got and how much he couldn’t wait to get started.

“No disrespect to Geoff (Brown) or anyone who has been at the club before, but it’s good to hear that infectious enthusiasm.

Adam Webb is unveiled as the new owner of St Johnstone alongside Geoff Brown.
Adam Webb is unveiled as the new owner of St Johnstone alongside Geoff Brown.

“It’s all been very positive. He wants to help and support.

“All these things are important and we’re looking forward to what I hope is the start of a good relationship.”

Webb has revealed that Levein’s transfer budget has been topped up and Saints fans can expect more signings on the back of that.

“I still think we’re light in one or two areas so it’s something we’re looking at,” he said.

