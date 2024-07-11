Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain, confirms Craig Levein, who welcomes Adam Webb ‘enthusiasm’

Kyle Cameron is the new captain of St Johnstone, Craig Levein has confirmed.

The 27-year-old centre-back signed a one-year loan deal last week and was given the armband for Saints’ last pre-season friendly at Arbroath.

Levein has seen enough already to give the former Scotland under-21 international the role of succeeding Liam Gordon on a permanent basis.

Cameron was the Notts County skipper when they won a Wembley play-off final to return to the English Football League.

“Kyle has been given the captain’s armband because I want him to bring the qualities he showed at Notts County here,” Levein told Saints TV.

“He’s a leader, he’s got the stature and the right kind of mentality.

“He’s a former Scotland under-21 international, is a good age and a good size.

“He’s got a lot of energy and is decent on the ball, so there are a lot of things to be positive about.

“You always hope the signings you make are successes and there’s everything to suggest he will be.

“You want to have four or five players with a bit about them and I think we’ll have that.”

‘Enthusiasm’

Meanwhile, Levein believes Adam Webb’s recently announced St Johnstone takeover will have a positive impact on the club.

“The important thing for me is he’s coming in with real enthusiasm,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“We spoke on the phone for a couple of hours a few weeks back and you could tell how much enthusiasm he’s got and how much he couldn’t wait to get started.

“No disrespect to Geoff (Brown) or anyone who has been at the club before, but it’s good to hear that infectious enthusiasm.

“It’s all been very positive. He wants to help and support.

“All these things are important and we’re looking forward to what I hope is the start of a good relationship.”

Webb has revealed that Levein’s transfer budget has been topped up and Saints fans can expect more signings on the back of that.

“I still think we’re light in one or two areas so it’s something we’re looking at,” he said.