Police close Forfar street after crash involving tractor

A Forfar street was closed by police after two-vehicle crash involving a tractor.

Several police units were called to South Street shortly before midday on Sunday.

Initial reports suggested more vehicles were involved as the road was closed by police.

It is not known if anyone has been injured but paramedics were at the scene.

One resident said: “I left my house to see a huge police presence and a cordon.

“You wouldn’t expect a crash that could cause this much disruption on a street like this.

“It looked like three vehicles were initially involved.

“The road reopened at around 1.30pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Sunday September 1, we were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on South Street, Forfar.

“Officers are at the scene.”