Police close Forfar street after crash involving tractor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police close Forfar street after crash involving tractor

South Street was closed by police on Sunday morning.

By James Simpson and Logan Hutchison
Police closed South Street, Forfar. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Police closed South Street, Forfar. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson

A Forfar street was closed by police after two-vehicle crash involving a tractor.

Several police units were called to South Street shortly before midday on Sunday.

Initial reports suggested more vehicles were involved as the road was closed by police.

It is not known if anyone has been injured but paramedics were at the scene.

Police and paramedics at the scene. Image: Logan Hutchison

One resident said: “I left my house to see a huge police presence and a cordon.

“You wouldn’t expect a crash that could cause this much disruption on a street like this.

“It looked like three vehicles were initially involved.

“The road reopened at around 1.30pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Sunday September 1, we were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on South Street, Forfar.

“Officers are at the scene.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The warning has been issued across Courier country. Image: Met Office
Thunderstorms warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
John Wilkin mans the BBQ at the Eassie Hall 100th birthday party. Image: Paul Reid
Fun in the sun for Eassie Hall 100th birthday bash
Angus Dowell
Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts
Park's garage on the former Golden Lion site in Arbroath. Image: Google
Former Arbroath Golden Lion garage gearing up for Chinese car giant?
Balwyllo residents beside the busy A935. Image: Paul Reid
Speed limit call after SIXTH crash this year on A935 between Brechin and Montrose
3
School staff on strike in Perth in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fresh strike threat for schools and bins in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and…
Angus House council headquarters is only half used after the pandemic. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Angus House council HQ in Forfar hits the market
14
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn. Image: Christie & Co.
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners
Eassie and Nevay Hall launches its centenary celebrations on Saturday. Image: ENKCA/DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2024
Join centenary celebration of the Angus hall looking after locals into another 100 years
Ayley Hirsch raised almost £3,000 for suicide support charity Reach Across. Image: Averil Hirsch
Angus cerebral palsy teenager raises thousands for suicide charity in honour of auntie ‘who…

Conversation