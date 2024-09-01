Alyth café owners insist they’re still open after ‘malicious’ Google removal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alyth café owners insist they’re still open after ‘malicious’ Google removal

Nonnina's Kitchen revealed their business was marked as permanently closed on the search engine.

By Ben MacDonald
Nonnina's Kitchen, Alyth
Owners of Nonnina's Kitchen believe their Google page was removed on purpose. Image: Google Street View

Owners of an Alyth café believe they have been the target of malicious activity after their business page was removed from Google.

Nonnina’s Kitchen revealed on Saturday that they have lost custom due to the search engine declaring the café shut.

It has now been removed entirely, resulting in the loss of five-star reviews.

Taking to Facebook, owners of the café, based inside Barony Church on Commercial Street, alleged his was done deliberately by a competitor.

The post reads: “We are not closed. We have just been made aware of some malicious activity on our Google page.

“Some kind person has marked our business as permanently closed which has resulted in the loss of the Google page and no doubt the loss of customers over the period of time that this was done until now.”

“We believe we know who this is and I’m in the process of speaking to Google to find out who and how this happened.”

Alyth café hits out after Google removal

The post added: “I believe this was done maliciously by another business in the area. If I can prove that, I will be naming and shaming.

“We have worked for nearly three years to build up our Google page reviews, of which, every one of them was five-star rated.

“To have it wiped out by some nasty person is heart-breaking.

“So just to reiterate, we are not closed.”

The business page claims that Nonnina’s Kitchen is permanently closed. Image: Google

The post caused outrage from customers, who shared their sympathy with the owners.

One person replied: “So sorry to hear that. Shameful that anyone would stoop so disgustingly low if it turns out to be the case.”

Another posted: “That’s awful. I hope you get to the bottom of it. We will definitely return next time we are up in the area, can’t recommend you enough.”

The post comes after it was revealed that a Chinese takeaway is set to reopen four years after a fire ruined its Airlie Street base.

Conversation