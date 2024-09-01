Alyth café owners insist they’re still open after ‘malicious’ Google removal

Owners of an Alyth café believe they have been the target of malicious activity after their business page was removed from Google.

Nonnina’s Kitchen revealed on Saturday that they have lost custom due to the search engine declaring the café shut.

It has now been removed entirely, resulting in the loss of five-star reviews.

Taking to Facebook, owners of the café, based inside Barony Church on Commercial Street, alleged his was done deliberately by a competitor.

The post reads: “We are not closed. We have just been made aware of some malicious activity on our Google page.

“Some kind person has marked our business as permanently closed which has resulted in the loss of the Google page and no doubt the loss of customers over the period of time that this was done until now.”

“We believe we know who this is and I’m in the process of speaking to Google to find out who and how this happened.”

The post added: “I believe this was done maliciously by another business in the area. If I can prove that, I will be naming and shaming.

“We have worked for nearly three years to build up our Google page reviews, of which, every one of them was five-star rated.

“To have it wiped out by some nasty person is heart-breaking.

“So just to reiterate, we are not closed.”

The post caused outrage from customers, who shared their sympathy with the owners.

One person replied: “So sorry to hear that. Shameful that anyone would stoop so disgustingly low if it turns out to be the case.”

Another posted: “That’s awful. I hope you get to the bottom of it. We will definitely return next time we are up in the area, can’t recommend you enough.”

