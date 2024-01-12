Major new holiday park near Lochore Meadows in Fife approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major new holiday park near Lochore Meadows in Fife approved

Plans for the site outside Kelty include 80 holiday lodges.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist's impression of the new holiday park near Kelty.
Kelty could be about to become a tourism hotspot following the approval of a new holiday park.

Councillors have rubber stamped plans to build 80 holiday lodges, a cafe and three small shops at a farm near the west Fife village.

The 18-acre site sits just north of Lochore Meadows Country Park, Fife’s most-visited outdoor attraction with more than one million visits per year.

How the entrance to the Kelty holiday park will look.
Developers WJ Thomson and Sons want to convert a redundant agricultural building to form a reception area with cafe and shops.

However, the holiday lodges will all be new-builds.

A planning statement lodged with Fife Council says: “The proposed development will expand the tourism offer in Fife.

“It will also enable the establishment of a small-scale cafe and retail enterprises to serve local needs and visitors to the area.”

Farm building ‘no longer fit for purpose’

The developers said the Kelty plan would have “minimal impact” on the environment.

Instead, they said, their design would increase the number of trees and hedgerows.

And they added: “The proposed development will enable the positive reuse of a redundant brownfield farm building that is no longer fit for its original purpose.”

The planning application attracted 31 letters of support as well as 23 letters of objection.

And Fife Council planning officers said it posed no detriment to the area.

Some councillors raised concerns over flooding and a potential increase in traffic.

However, the transportation service had no objections.

New pedestrian crossing and traffic lights

Traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing will be added at Keltyhill Road to deal with traffic management.

And planning officers said: “I accept the findings of the transport assessment, and I don’t think there will be an issue.

“Reading all the information, I feel this development would be acceptable in terms of road safety aspects.”

Following councillor scrutiny, the development was approved without argument.

Conversation