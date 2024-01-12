Major new holiday park near Lochore Meadows in Fife approved

Kelty could be about to become a tourism hotspot following the approval of a new holiday park.

Councillors have rubber stamped plans to build 80 holiday lodges, a cafe and three small shops at a farm near the west Fife village.

The 18-acre site sits just north of Lochore Meadows Country Park, Fife’s most-visited outdoor attraction with more than one million visits per year.

Developers WJ Thomson and Sons want to convert a redundant agricultural building to form a reception area with cafe and shops.

However, the holiday lodges will all be new-builds.

A planning statement lodged with Fife Council says: “The proposed development will expand the tourism offer in Fife.

“It will also enable the establishment of a small-scale cafe and retail enterprises to serve local needs and visitors to the area.”

Farm building ‘no longer fit for purpose’

The developers said the Kelty plan would have “minimal impact” on the environment.

Instead, they said, their design would increase the number of trees and hedgerows.

And they added: “The proposed development will enable the positive reuse of a redundant brownfield farm building that is no longer fit for its original purpose.”

The planning application attracted 31 letters of support as well as 23 letters of objection.

And Fife Council planning officers said it posed no detriment to the area.

Some councillors raised concerns over flooding and a potential increase in traffic.

However, the transportation service had no objections.

New pedestrian crossing and traffic lights

Traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing will be added at Keltyhill Road to deal with traffic management.

And planning officers said: “I accept the findings of the transport assessment, and I don’t think there will be an issue.

“Reading all the information, I feel this development would be acceptable in terms of road safety aspects.”

Following councillor scrutiny, the development was approved without argument.