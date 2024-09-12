Murrayshall 5-star glamping pods ‘will draw right type of people to Perth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Murrayshall 5-star glamping pods ‘will draw right type of people to Perth’

The luxury glamping pods will also allow Murrayshall House Hotel to attract younger visitors, say bosses.

By Morag Lindsay
Murrayshall Hotel.
Murrayshall House Hotel is adding luxury glamping pods to the accommodation mix.

Murrayshall House Hotel bosses have won approval for 22 luxury glamping pods at the venue near Scone.

It comes after councillors agreed to a £30 million expansion of the Perthshire hotel last year, despite more than 200 objections.

Murrayshall general manager Gary Silcock said the glamping pods bid represented the first phase of that masterplan.

And he said the aim was to offer “five-star accommodation to draw the right type of people to Perth”.

The application – for 18 one-bed pods and four two-bed pods – was approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Artist drawing of Murrayshall glamping pod, an upturned boat shaped building in trees
How the larger glamping pods at Murrayshall might look. Image: Armadilla/Perth and Kinross Council .

The accommodation will be sited on an existing golf hole, former putting green and former tennis court behind the hotel.

A new wildflower meadow will be planted around the pods, along with additional trees.

Glamping pods mark vote of confidence in Murrayshall Hotel masterplan

Mr Silcock said Murrayshall bosses were keen to demonstrate they were moving ahead with their goals for the resort.

“Previous owners of Murrayshall have had plans that did not progress,” he added.

He said the pods would complement the existing 40 rooms at the hotel.

This would increase the accommodation by 50%, he said, meaning more jobs will follow.

And he said the glamping pods would allow the venue to appeal to a younger age group.

Murrayshall General manager Gary Sillcock at the historic Perthshire venue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“They will link nicely with Murrayshall Hotel and the lodges we have there. So it expands the demographic we can appeal to,” he added.

Councillors were told the pods supplier, Scottish company Armadilla, has worked with accommodation providers in some of the most sensitive locations in the country.

“The pods we have chosen are not cheap and cheerful,” Mr Silcock went on

“They have underfloor heating and air conditioning.

“So they are very much aimed at the five-star market, to draw the right type of people to Perth.”

Councillors told of local objections

The application attracted 22 objections, including one from Scone Community Council.

It said the proposed layout is “at complete odds with the surrounding countryside and natural beauty”.

Murrayshall Hotel surrounded by trees and green fields
The glamping pods will be behind Murrayshall House Hotel. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

The group said it feared the pods would lead to noise and light pollution for existing residents.

It warned additional development at Murrayshall could increase the risk of flooding at Scone village.

And it raised concerns about the potential impact of visitors’ traffic on road safety.

“The siting of the 22 holiday pods encroach obtrusively upon the small settlement south of Murrayshall Estate,” it said.

“Highway safety will be affected because the roads in the area are too narrow and have several blind corners.”

Two residents also raised their concerns in person at Wednesday’s meeting.

Cars in deep floodwater at Scone
Objectors raised concerns about the increased likelihood of flooding in nearby Scone. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

But councillors agreed the proposals unanimously.

Councillor Ian James said: “It’s nice to see something like this coming forward.

“It’s a well established business trying to do their best. And I think it is right of us to try to help them along their way.”

Murrayshall expansion set to boost workforce

Murrayshall owner Stellar Asset Management has planning permission in principle for a 50-bedroom extension to the hotel, plus new lodges, a café and spa and leisure facilities.

The plans also include provision for outdoor pursuits ranging from zip lines to high ropes and clay pigeon shooting.

Murrayshall Hotel sign
Murrayshall is set for a major expansion.

Campaign group, Save Murrayshall Greenbelt, has been spearheading objections to the plans.

But Murrayshall bosses say their development could bring 250 jobs to the popular venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall dates back over 400 years.

The house was modernised in the 18th century and in 1973 the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

The land spans more than 365 acres including woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.

More from Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle surrounded by trees and greenery
Taymouth Castle: Sepa objects to plans for new £4m houses over flood risk
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Under-threat Thimblerow car park in Perth close to 90% capacity during peak times
Ross Kinghorn beaming with scenic mountains in the background.
Body of Ross Kinghorn - missing for 20 months- discovered at Perthshire beauty spot
Timo Hayes
Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle
Geoff Brown standing in Perth city centre
Geoff Brown urges council to buy up empty Perth flats to boost city centre
3
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed
Breadalbane Terrace, Aberfeldy.
£190-a-night Aberfeldy Airbnb told to shut after ex-councillor raises concern for neighbour
5
Ewan McGregor pictured at Heather Street Food in Dundee and Balhousie Glazing in Perth.
Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home
2
Invergowrie Primary School.
Invergowrie Primary School 'left without drinking water for 3 weeks'
Lewis Beveridge
Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault

Conversation