Murrayshall 5-star glamping pods ‘will draw right type of people to Perth’

Murrayshall House Hotel bosses have won approval for 22 luxury glamping pods at the venue near Scone.

It comes after councillors agreed to a £30 million expansion of the Perthshire hotel last year, despite more than 200 objections.

Murrayshall general manager Gary Silcock said the glamping pods bid represented the first phase of that masterplan.

And he said the aim was to offer “five-star accommodation to draw the right type of people to Perth”.

The application – for 18 one-bed pods and four two-bed pods – was approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The accommodation will be sited on an existing golf hole, former putting green and former tennis court behind the hotel.

A new wildflower meadow will be planted around the pods, along with additional trees.

Glamping pods mark vote of confidence in Murrayshall Hotel masterplan

Mr Silcock said Murrayshall bosses were keen to demonstrate they were moving ahead with their goals for the resort.

“Previous owners of Murrayshall have had plans that did not progress,” he added.

He said the pods would complement the existing 40 rooms at the hotel.

This would increase the accommodation by 50%, he said, meaning more jobs will follow.

And he said the glamping pods would allow the venue to appeal to a younger age group.

“They will link nicely with Murrayshall Hotel and the lodges we have there. So it expands the demographic we can appeal to,” he added.

Councillors were told the pods supplier, Scottish company Armadilla, has worked with accommodation providers in some of the most sensitive locations in the country.

“The pods we have chosen are not cheap and cheerful,” Mr Silcock went on

“They have underfloor heating and air conditioning.

“So they are very much aimed at the five-star market, to draw the right type of people to Perth.”

Councillors told of local objections

The application attracted 22 objections, including one from Scone Community Council.

It said the proposed layout is “at complete odds with the surrounding countryside and natural beauty”.

The group said it feared the pods would lead to noise and light pollution for existing residents.

It warned additional development at Murrayshall could increase the risk of flooding at Scone village.

And it raised concerns about the potential impact of visitors’ traffic on road safety.

“The siting of the 22 holiday pods encroach obtrusively upon the small settlement south of Murrayshall Estate,” it said.

“Highway safety will be affected because the roads in the area are too narrow and have several blind corners.”

Two residents also raised their concerns in person at Wednesday’s meeting.

But councillors agreed the proposals unanimously.

Councillor Ian James said: “It’s nice to see something like this coming forward.

“It’s a well established business trying to do their best. And I think it is right of us to try to help them along their way.”

Murrayshall expansion set to boost workforce

Murrayshall owner Stellar Asset Management has planning permission in principle for a 50-bedroom extension to the hotel, plus new lodges, a café and spa and leisure facilities.

The plans also include provision for outdoor pursuits ranging from zip lines to high ropes and clay pigeon shooting.

Campaign group, Save Murrayshall Greenbelt, has been spearheading objections to the plans.

But Murrayshall bosses say their development could bring 250 jobs to the popular venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall dates back over 400 years.

The house was modernised in the 18th century and in 1973 the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

The land spans more than 365 acres including woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.