£30m Scone hotel expansion could support 400 jobs

A £30 million Perthshire hotel expansion has been given the go-ahead, despite more than 200 objections.

Councillors approved a masterplan for the Murrayshall Country Estate near Scone after hearing it could provide and support 400 jobs.

The planning committee’s decision gives permission, in principle, for a 50-bed extension to the hotel, along with 40 holiday lodges and up to 30 holiday homes.

A new café, spa and leisure facilities are also proposed.

Bosses say the additions are needed to make Murrayshall a year-round attraction for national and international visitors.

The application had been recommended for approval by Perth and Kinross Council planners.

However, a series of deputations from residents raised concerns over issues such as the impact on local wildlife and the Perth greenbelt.

Traffic, flooding and noise worries were also put forward.

Some councillors questioned the large scale of the scheme and proposed a more piecemeal approach.

But they were told Murrayshall’s owners would still have to make more detailed applications for the individual parts of the development – and that objectors would have a voice throughout the process.

Councillor Claire McLaren said the application addressed the recognised need for four-star visitor accommodation in the area.

“It is heartening to see there is a business which is prepared to make a substantial investment in our local economy,” she said.

Murrayshall hotel expansion ‘endangers what makes area so special’

Murrayshall Owner Stellar Asset Management has already invested £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites.

The hotel extension will be built to the east of the property, while the new spa and leisure facility will feature a swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, gym, changing facilities and cafés.

The plans also include provision for outdoor pursuits ranging from zip lines to high ropes and clay pigeon shooting.

A total of 272 representations were received by the council, with 217 objecting to the plans and 55 in support.

Scone and District Community Council and Bridgend Gannochy and Kinnoull Community Council both objected.

The Murrayshall Residents Group said the project threatened to ruin what makes the area distinctive and attractive.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Everyone wants to see the hotel succeed with a plan in keeping with the surroundings.

“A huge spa, a large number of holiday lodges, timeshares, glamping shacks and noisy outdoor activities in the way being proposed will damage well-established Green Belt beyond repair.”

Built in 1664, Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and the luxury hotel was established in 1973.

The estate spans 365 acres, including woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.

Neighbours say the area is home to a number of vulnerable species, including red squirrels and pine martens.