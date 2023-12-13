£30m Scone hotel expansion could support 400 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£30m Scone hotel expansion could support 400 jobs

The plans for Murrayshall hotel and country estate were approved, despite hundreds of objections.

By Morag Lindsay
Murrayshall Hotel exterior.
Bosses have big plans for Murrayshall hotel and estate. Image: Murrayshall Country Estate

A £30 million Perthshire hotel expansion has been given the go-ahead, despite more than 200 objections.

Councillors approved a masterplan for the Murrayshall Country Estate near Scone after hearing it could provide and support 400 jobs.

The planning committee’s decision gives permission, in principle, for a 50-bed extension to the hotel, along with 40 holiday lodges and up to 30 holiday homes.

A new café, spa and leisure facilities are also proposed.

Bosses say the additions are needed to make Murrayshall a year-round attraction for national and international visitors.

Murrayshall Hotel surrounded by old trees and greenery
Murrayshall Hotel is surrounded by some of Perthshire’s most prized countryside. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

The application had been recommended for approval by Perth and Kinross Council planners.

However, a series of deputations from residents raised concerns over issues such as the impact on local wildlife and the Perth greenbelt.

Traffic, flooding and noise worries were also put forward.

Some councillors questioned the large scale of the scheme and proposed a more piecemeal approach.

But they were told Murrayshall’s owners would still have to make more detailed applications for the individual parts of the development – and that objectors would have a voice throughout the process.

Councillor Claire McLaren said the application addressed the recognised need for four-star visitor accommodation in the area.

Councillor Claire McLaren at an election count wearing a yellow Lob Dem rosette
Councillor Claire McLaren. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It is heartening to see there is a business which is prepared to make a substantial investment in our local economy,” she said.

Murrayshall hotel expansion ‘endangers what makes area so special’

Murrayshall Owner Stellar Asset Management has already invested £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites.

The hotel extension will be built to the east of the property, while the new spa and leisure facility will feature a swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, gym, changing facilities and cafés.

The plans also include provision for outdoor pursuits ranging from zip lines to high ropes and clay pigeon shooting.

room interior at Murrayshall hotel with four poster bed
Inside Murrayshall hotel.

A total of 272 representations were received by the council, with 217 objecting to the plans and 55 in support.

Scone and District Community Council and Bridgend Gannochy and Kinnoull Community Council both objected.

The Murrayshall Residents Group said the project threatened to ruin what makes the area distinctive and attractive.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Everyone wants to see the hotel succeed with a plan in keeping with the surroundings.

“A huge spa, a large number of holiday lodges, timeshares, glamping shacks and noisy outdoor activities in the way being proposed will damage well-established Green Belt beyond repair.”

red squirrel on tree trunk
Red squirrels are among the species in the area around Murrayshall hotel.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and the luxury hotel was established in 1973.

The estate spans 365 acres, including woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.

Neighbours say the area is home to a number of vulnerable species, including red squirrels and pine martens.

